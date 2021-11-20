Landmark colonial homestead sells before auction

One of the Riverina's landmark colonial homesteads has sold before auction.



Table Top Homestead (circa 1860-1884) is perched regally on the banks of the Hume Weir and has now only changed hands five times in its 160 year history.

Agents from Elders Real Estate said the buyer of the historic property was a young family moving back to the region.

While the sale result was not disclosed it was expected to make $2.2-$2.4 million and it came with a prized 234 hectares (580 acres) being offered in three separate lots.



That young family bought the lot.

Offered was three allotments:

Table Top Homestead - 24ha (60 acres).

Table Top West - 109ha (270 acres) bidding was expected in $10,000 per acre range.

Table Top East - 101ha (250 acres) bidding was also expected in $10,000 per acre range.

The Woolshed block of 61ha (150 acres) was kept by the vendor.



The Table Top and Yambola runs were established in 1836, three years before Albury was born.

To trace the origins of the run, you have to go back to the Hume and Hovell expedition which passed through from Sydney to Port Philip in 1824.

On this ground breaking journey the explorers camped at the junction of the Table Top and Bowna creeks within the current property's boundaries.

Elizabeth Mitchell, a well-known pioneer of the area, travelled by dray from Bungonia NSW to Albury with her children in 1842.

The family had likely been advised by Hamilton Hume, her daughter's brother-in-law, of the rich and fertile land to be found there.

Elizabeth's brothers Paul and Charles had already selected enormous tracts of land including the Woodonga and Mungabareena runs.



The Mitchell dynasty at Table Top began in 1861 when Elizabeth transferred the property's title to her son James after he married Sarah Jane Huon.

It was around this time the first house was built, forming the cornerstone of the current homestead which still stands today.

Thousands of bricks were fired in a kiln on the property and purple freestone was excavated from a nearby quarry to be used in the foundations, steps and window sills.

In 1880 the eastern wing was added comprising of a large station kitchen replete with three stoves and a bread oven, servant's quarters and station office.

A western wing was added four years later.

Over the years James Mitchell expanded the run from 3000 to 80,000 acres (32,375ha).

The station was renowned for its Devon cattle, Merino sheep and thoroughbred horses - it even had its own its own racecourse where annual meetings were held.

James even advocated for locating the nation's capital at Table Top.

The run gradually reduced in size through private sales and was later cut up for Soldier Settlement blocks.

The former owners bought the homestead lot in 1973.

The historic homestead and adjoining land was to be auctioned on site on November 10 but sold before the auction.



Table Top Station has prime agricultural land featuring attractive, gentle slopes running down to alluvial creek flats.

With extensive Hume Weir frontage, the property enjoys substantial picturesque views, whilst fattening cattle and prime lambs and producing high yielding crops.

The story Landmark colonial homestead sells before auction first appeared on Farm Online.