Rain slows down harvest deliveries

DESPITE rain last week slowing down the rate of harvest deliveries, more than 1.8 million tonnes was received in the CBH network until Monday, taking total deliveries in the bin to 3.8mt.

CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said it had been a frustrating start to the harvest program for both growers and their Operations team following up to four rainfall events, but they managed to ramp up in the back half of last week with some sites staying open longer in the afternoon and over the weekend to capture as much grain as they could.

"Some growers are still reporting yields higher than expected which is a fantastic result, however we do anticipate that this will place some pressure on some sites and services across the network," Mr Daw said,

"We are currently working through how we will manage that but we are encouraging those growers that can deliver direct to port to do so, and we are also keen to work with growers that have access to silo bags."

Albany zone - 392,000 tonnes received

The Albany zone experienced cooler weather and scattered minor rainfall events last week.

Overall, the number of growers starting their harvesting program has been steadily increasing.

Warmer weather over the weekend should see an increase in receival tonnes across the zone.

Canola and barley made up the majority of receivals, with a small amount of oats.

Grain quality has been good, with yields tracking on or above estimates.



Esperance zone - 816,000t received

Last week, the Esperance zone received 414,000 tonnes with canola and feed barley dominating receivals.

The weather was a limiting factor with cooler days and some isolated showers holding growers up from delivering at full receival potential.

Wheat receivals continue to increase through the zone, with most of the wheat deliveries at Grass Patch, Cascade, Salmon Gums and the port.

Grain quality is good overall, although the effects of frost events on barley quality are being seen by a few growers.

Geraldton zone - 1,210,000t received

The Geraldton zone has had another frustrating week with the zone receiving from 10 to 50mm of rain, drastically reducing receivals for a few days.

In most parts canola deliveries are starting to slow down in the north with a number of growers starting on their wheat, but also due to the colder weather, a lot are staring on their lupins as well.

Kwinana North zone - 890,000t received

The Kwinana North zone received significant rain early last week and with warmer weather anticipated this week, most growers should be back in full swing.

Mainly canola, barley and oats have been received so far, with small tonnages of lupins and wheat also received.

Grain quality across all commodities is still good.

Yields are above expectations at this stage.

Kwinana South zone - 483,000t received

The Kwinana South zone avoided most of the rain last week and CBH is expecting the southern end of the zone will kick off this week following hot weather over the weekend.

Most of the grain received so far is canola and barley with small amounts of oats, lupins and wheat also delivered.

Canola and barley quality is still tracking well with yields continuing to go slightly higher than expected.

