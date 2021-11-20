Full steam ahead for Erregulla Plains

AT more than 22,000 hectares Erregulla Plains, Mingenew, is up there with the biggest farms in the Geraldton zone and while it may be owned by one of Australia's largest broadacre cropping enterprises, that doesn't mean it operates any differently.

The property was purchased by Daybreak Cropping at the beginning of last year and when farm manager Paul Flanders commenced in February 2020, he was the only one there.

"I had to go on a very quick recruitment drive and I called upon many of my contacts, bringing people in who had worked with me before and built a team up that way," Mr Flanders said.

"We now have seven full-time staff including myself, an assistant farm manager, machinery overseer, two senior operators and two junior operators, plus we bring in a lot of casuals during seeding and harvest.

"You do need structure within a business and someone has to be the leader, but everyone pitches in and we all do our bit to operate the boomsprayers, headers and airseeders."

Along with the full-time staff, currently there are 10 casuals, many of whom have worked on the farm before.

Daybreak Cropping is fortunate to have four casuals who completed seeding with them earlier this year and who have returned for harvest, plus a couple of other people who had worked for Mr Flanders at previous properties he had managed.

"Some of our casuals have been lucky enough that their visas have been extended, so they've been able to stay and work in Australia longer than what they normally would," he said.

"So I think they'll end up seeding with us again next year and then head home, so hopefully after that more people will start coming in again by harvest as they're allowed to travel again."

While the farm itself has been operating for decades, it is Daybreak Cropping's second season running the operation.

They may have a lot of data about what is 'average' or 'typical', but nothing beats learning on the job and receiving 60 millimetres of summer rain in February is something they wish was normal.

With mostly sandplain soils, that moisture dropped away pretty quickly, but it was a good start to the year that triggered summer weeds to start and the spraying program to begin.

"We've sprayed the farm twice this year, so we've got a good double knockdown in," Mr Flanders said.

"That rain also triggered our deep ripping program and we completed about 6000ha.

"We had always planned to rip that much but the early rain in February enabled us to get that going a bit earlier than normal."

Wheat makes up just over half of the 18,500 hectare program, with 4800ha of canola and 3700ha of lupins also included.

Heading forward a couple of months, Erregulla Plains was hit by something that was definitely not normal - a category three cyclone which struck on April 11.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja destroyed a machinery shed, caused a lot of trees to fall and tin to come off sheds, but overall the damage wasn't terrible.

While they were out of power for three to four weeks, they were able to get generators within a few days.

Mr Flanders said with a lot of tree plantations around the paddocks, there was a lot of clean up before they could do their first lap in the air seeders or the boomsprayer after the event.

"We started chipping away slowly a couple of days after with one seeder jumping on a bit of moisture, but we didn't rush and it took us a week to get everything out of the shed that had collapsed and really ramp up," he said.

"We had probably 50 power poles down on the ground throughout the farm, so that was a bit tricky during seeding as we had to go around them and once they were back up we sprayed out the weeds and left it bare, so there were a few empty patches around the place.

"Once we properly got going we had three seeders running 24 hours a day and it took us a bit over five weeks, with all of the canola going in first, then the lupins and finishing on the wheat."

The decision had also been made to put 1000ha of canola in just before the cyclone as the opportunity was there if it got some rain.

It ended up being a good move with that portion of the canola program yielding particularly well this year.

In total more than 18,500 hectares was seeded this year including -10,000ha of wheat, 4800ha of canola and 3700ha of lupins.

The lupins are used for setting nitrogen in the soil and as a break crop, while canola is great for cleaning paddocks up of weeds and the wheat comes through behind them as the staple crop.

When it comes to varieties, the wheat this season was split between Scepter and Chief CL, the lupins were all PBA Jurien and for canola, a combination of Hyola 410XX, Raptor TF and 43Y29 RR was sown.

For canola, a combination of Hyola 410XX, Raptor TF and 43Y29 RR was sown this year, with limited seed supply meaning Daybreak had to compromise on how much they planted of which varieties.

"Canola is a bit tricky at the moment as seed is limited, so you put your desired order in but you end up having to compromise a bit," Mr Flanders said.

"Scepter is a good wheat that suits our programs, while Chief, being an IMI (imidazolinone) tolerant variety, gives us the option to put it on a dirty paddock and use a different chemical."

Being a large scale operation, people often assume that the approval process around rotations, varieties, chemicals, fertilisers, etc. is extensive and complicated.

But at the end of the day, the basics of farming are the same whether it's a family run operation or a corporate.

Ultimately the crop goes in on a certain date - they don't start beforehand and try not to go too long after, so there's nothing massively different, other than that it's bigger.

Mr Flanders said they sit down with their consultant to figure out the plan for the season just like anyone else would, but he has the main input into what is grown.

"Someone does look at what we put across the table, but we're employed to manage the farm and they have trust and faith in us to do that and make decisions for the farm that are best for it," he said.

"We do the budgets and have to work within the parameters of that just like everyone else - we can make changes to that throughout the year, but we talk through the options with management.

"When we do that budget, that's when our rotations, chemicals, fertiliser, etc. are all set and we will get some comments and questions, but as long as we back it up there are no issues."

With the cyclone and seeding out of the way, the Erregulla Plains team turned its attention to the rest of the season and has been more than happy with how things have progressed.

May, June and July were all wet months, with 150mm falling in July alone.

For the growing season, Erregulla Plains has had about 450mm, while for the whole year it had close to 600mm, which is more than 200mm above the average for the property.

While not one to ever complain about getting above average rainfall, Mr Flanders said the wetter than usual conditions delivered some challenges.

"Spraying was very tricky - in July we had about five spray days as we were getting bogged a bit and there were plenty of rainy days so getting the timing right was hard, but we got there in the end," he said.

"The budgeted fertiliser plan went out the window as it just kept raining, so we kept putting more fertiliser and urea on to make the most of that.

"But leaching nitrogen was a concern - we would put so much on and then get another big rain event, so we were worried that we might lose it all because the plants weren't able to get to it."

The tap was turned off in August which saw the crops suffer, but after another 90mm in October, they were looking positive heading into harvest, which officially kicked off on October 29.

Harvest at the property began on October 29 with the canola part of the program completed last Sunday.

Canola came first, with the 4800ha completed on Sunday and yields well above average in some paddocks, despite a couple of wind and rain events doing their bit to take the shine off.

"We didn't think we got a lot of damage from the first wind event that came through towards the end of October, but as we've gone on there has been a bit more than we realised and in some places we've probably had about 200 kilograms of canola on the ground," Mr Flanders said.

"The wind that came through in the early hours of last Tuesday morning was a bit more obvious and there was definitely a bit of damage from that.

"It's disappointing but you can't control it, it's one of those things that nature throws at you in farming."

With canola finished, the six headers that operate on the farm will be split up, with a team on lupins and a team on wheat, averaging 12 hours of harvest per day due to moisture stopping them from getting going too early in the morning.

"All reports around the area are that wheat and lupins are both yielding well," he said.

"We've heard up to 3t/ha for lupins and between 4t/ha and 5t/ha for wheat, so we're hoping for something close to those.

"You could rate the season as a 10 out of 10 as we've got high yields and high commodity prices, but something could always be better and I'll never give a year a 10, so I'm going to give this one an eight."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.