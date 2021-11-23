Liebe maps out its strategic direction

THE Liebe Group is poised to drive the future of broadacre research, development and extension (RD&E) and support innovation and growth in the northern Wheatbelt.

A new five-year strategic plan sets out clear objectives for membership, RD&E, partnerships and governance, which will enable the group to continue to deliver tangible benefits back to its members.

The group is particularly focussed on supporting the next generation of growers to develop their knowledge and skills to manage their farm enterprises into the future.

Liebe said the future of agriculture in the region was bright and it wanted to play an active role in ensuring its longevity.

Strategic planning has always been a strong focus for the Liebe Group since its inception in 1997 and has become part of the group's progression and succession over the years.

The launch of the Liebe Group's strategic plan for 2022-2026, endorsed in October, highlights key elements that will drive the group over the next five years.

The review of the group's previous strategic plan was facilitated by independent consultant Caroline Robinson, from 150 Square, through a series of member engagement workshops and stakeholder surveys.

Through this process Liebe Group has adopted a newly articulated purpose statement - Collective local knowledge that advances, unites and reduces risks for our members - which joins the long-standing vision and mission.

Liebe Group vice-president Brad McIlroy said the management committee recognised the group's importance in the region and wanted to ensure that new opportunities were explored, arising challenges were met and its integrity was upheld.

This is shown clearly by the addition of a commitment to members section of the plan which is guided by the four strategic objectives, Mr McIlroy said.

Both the committee and the staff are proud of these goals and will be striving towards achieving them over the next five years.

The group will continue to facilitate grower prioritised R D&E to support its members to be profitable and sustainable through the implementation of onfarm trials, grower scale demonstrations and extension of new technologies, crop rotations and opportunities for diversification within farming businesses.

The full strategic plan 2022-2026 is available at liebegroup.org.au

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.