Fungicide resistance in the spotlight

The GRDC is making a significant investment in fungicide resistance awareness through AFREN, which is operated in partnership with the Centre for Crop Disease Management at Curtin University.

GRAINGROWERS and advisers are invited to take part in a national Australian Fungicide Resistance Extension Network (AFREN) survey to gauge awareness of fungicide resistance issues and management.

AFREN represents a significant investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), in partnership with the Centre for Crop Disease Management at Curtin University and a network of regional plant pathologists, disease management experts and extension specialists.

The anonymous survey is being conducted online and takes an estimated 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

GRDC grower relations manager - south, Randall Wilksch said fungicide resistance education was a major focus area.

"Fungicides are essential chemical tools in all cropping regions of Australia and their continued effectiveness is a key factor in achieving optimum grain yields," Mr Wilksch said.

"Understanding current levels of grower and adviser knowledge will help us maximise our extension efforts."

This survey is designed to measure any changes in behaviour following an initial baseline survey conducted in 2020, which had solid engagement from across Australian growers, advisers and agronomists.

AFREN includes a wide range of practical resources for growers and advisers, including a comprehensive Fungicide Resistance Management Guide, fact sheets, case studies, regional webinars and local workshops with leading regional plant pathologists.

These resources and more general information can be accessed any time via the AFREN website at afren.com.au

