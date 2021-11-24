Heaps to learn at world soils day event

PEOPLE with a passion for soil and the integral role this important resource plays in sustaining agriculture, the environment and life on earth are invited to celebrate World Soil Day early at an informative event.

The public is welcome to join soil scientists, land managers, academics and consultants on Wednesday, December 1 at The University Club of WA to learn about some of the ground-breaking soils initiatives underway across the State.

World Soil Day is held annually on December 5 - the birth date of the late King of Thailand, who was a great advocate of soil health and sustainable land management - and forms part of Global Soil Week from November 28 to December 5.

The Perth event is hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and supported by the SoilsWest Alliance, Soil Science Australia (WA branch) and Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management.

SoilsWest is a research alliance comprising DPIRD, Murdoch University, CSIRO, The University of Wa and Curtin University.

DPIRD principal soils research scientist Tim Overheu said the event was a great opportunity to learn more about the innovations and activities being undertaken to manage, protect and improve WA's soils.

"WA has some of the most ancient, complex and variable soils in the world," Mr Overheu said.

"There is a long history of soil science projects in WA and it's been pleasing to see a renewed interest in investing in research and programs that preserve and enhance the condition of our soils, which are the lifeblood of our shared planet."

The program will commence with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Ballardong Noongar elder Liz Hayden, who will discuss the significance of Mother Country.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan will provide an overview of the State government's investments in soils initiatives and lead the WA launch of the thought-provoking new book 'Ground-breaking - soil security and climate change', by scientist Phil Mulvey and his daughter Freya, which explores how heat regulates the earth's temperature.

Former police commissioner now Wheatbelt NRM chief executive officer Karl O'Callaghan will provide an overview of the organisation's projects and partnerships to conserve and enhance the soils of this important agricultural region.

Curtin University science student Lorena Cortez-Paez, who is researching dryland agriculture, will provide an insight from the younger generation on the importance and future of WA soils.

To register for the free World Soil Day celebration, go to agric.wa.gov.au and go to the event list.

