Scenic Beaudesert cattle block goes for $1.78m | Video

BEAUDESERT district property Tilly's has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.78 million.

Bought by Roz Shaw from Redland Bay, Tilly's presented as a blank canvas boasting stunning views, including of the high-rises in Brisbane.



Located at Cryna, about five minutes from Beaudesert, the 139 hectare (344 acre) freehold property has an excellent balance of black alluvial soils and lighter forest soils on the escarpments.



The mostly cleared property is presented as one paddock with native pastures. There are trees along the creek.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Tilly's.

The property has run about 60 cows with progeny to 10 months.



The spring fed Brayford Creek is described as an excellent water supply.



The marketing of Tilly's was handled by Jez McNamara from Ray White Rural and Garth Weatherall from Bartholomew & Co.



