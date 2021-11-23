Lots of interest in St George online auction

There's lots of interest in an auction this week for a large parcel of grazing country at St George.



Meribah's 4018 hectares (9929 acres) attracts an average rainfall of 473mm per year.



Located 25 kilometres west of St George on the Balonne Highway, the online auction will provide an interesting price guide for this sort of half uncleared country.



Meribah is a mix of Mulga, Pine, Wilga and Box country with about half the land open to semi open red loam Buffel country with a small percentage of Brigalow/Belah grey melon hole soils.



The remaining half is either semi or fully forested.



The region offers deep sandy soils growing a range of natural grasses, woody weeds and spinifex.



Meribah has four dams including a larger dam in the west.



There are various troughs and holding tanks for watering stock, supplied by shared bore.



Boundary fencing incorporates a mix of steel pickets (with old ring-lock or newer hinge-joint with two-barb) and timber post (with netting).



Internally, the property is subdivided into several main paddocks with some smaller holding paddocks.



Internal fencing incorporates a mix of four barbs or plain wire with a top barb.



The main home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with a detached garage.



The cattle yards are equipped with a crush and timber floor loading ramp.



"Meribah offers an excellent location for those seeking the ideal starter block or additional area to expand," Nutrien Harcourts' agent Nick Dunsdon said.



"Meribah would suit as a cattle backgrounding or sheep and goat breeding operation."



For more information contact the agent Mr Dunsdon, on 0418 559090.

The property will be offered by Zoom auction on Thursday, November 25 at 11am.

