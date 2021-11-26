New AWI director Georgia Hack to bring fashion retail expertise to board

Marketing executive Georgia Hack has joined the Australian Wool Innovation board.

Thanks to more than 18 years working in retail marketing, Georgia Hack has her finger on the pulse when it comes to the fashion world and consumer trends now and into the future.

Now she's ready to bring that global fashion perspective to helping advance Australian wool as the newest face on the Australian Wool Innovation board.

Ms Hack brings a wealth of retail marketing experience to the role, currently overseeing marketing for department store behemoth David Jones.

Ms Hack was elected to the board alongside AWI's other two recommendations, returning directors Jock Laurie and Don Macdonald.



Ms Hack said she was honoured to join the AWI board and was looking forward to getting to work.



"I nominated to join the board to contribute my knowledge and skills in marketing and retailing to one of Australia's most important textile exports," she said.

"In the past I've worked with Woolmark in my role at David Jones and have long followed the Woolmark brand throughout my retail and fashion career, particularly the International Woolmark Prize and its impact on the fashion industry."

Ms Hack said she could bring that consumer perspective to the boardroom.

"Obviously with the shift to more conscious consumption, Australian Merino wool's sustainable attributes are very well-positioned to drive future growth and I think that's incredibly exciting and a journey I want to be a part of," she said.

"We will see that focus on conscious consumption grow even more... my six-year-old is already highly aware of his environmental impact because they're teaching that in schools and so I think going forward that focus on sustainability will be incredibly important.

"In issues such as "buy once and buy well", wool is perfectly positioned in regards to longevity and quality... and we are seeing a lot of consumers focused on provenance, where products are made, and they're interested in the supply chain overall.

"We are seeing a shift over time from fast fashion to slow fashion and all the principles that entails."

Ms Hack said her experience in a variety of marketing disciplines would also prove valuable.

"My expertise is in marketing, fashion retail and business so I intend to use those skills to contribute well to the marketing strategy and plan and how to deliver strong outcomes for the increasing demand for wool globally," she said.

"I need to meet with various stakeholder groups to understand the issues affecting woolgrowers and ensure they're adequately addressed in the AWI strategy."

