Record breaking deliveries are rolling in

LAST week saw daily site receival records broken at 14 CBH Group sites after most growers across WA finally experienced good weather for harvesting.

As of Monday morning 6.3 million tonnes were in the bin, taking WA to almost a third of its predicted total harvest.

CBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw said that it was pleasing to hear reports of higher yield expectations across most zones.

"Over the past week, we have seen an increase in daily tonnages and we are now receiving in excess of 400,000t per day, with a number of sites setting new daily receival records," Mr Daw said.

"It is pleasing to see that a lot of tonnages have been received at sites seamlessly which is a testament to our frontline and maintenance teams, as well as the investments that we have made into our assets and infrastructure."

"However, as we communicated at pre-harvest meetings, given the significant size of this year's crop, more sites and services will fill and close earlier this year if we can't keep them open with essential harvest outloading."

Mr Daw acknowledged that this may be frustrating for growers but gave assurance that CBH could respond.

"While some services will close at some sites, growers will have options at larger sites or sites where we have built emergency storage," he said.

"This year, we have already built 1.5mt of emergency storage with 2mt planned and we are adding further emergency storage to this capacity.

"We are also continuing to seek further harvest essential transport resources to keep sites going."

Growers will continue to receive regular communication from their area managers on the availability of services, including when they are expected to close and alternative delivery sites if this does occur.

Albany zone

The Albany zone experienced good harvesting conditions with warmer weather at the start of last week, followed by cooler days with scattered showers that resulted in receival tonnes dropping off at the end of the week.

Mr Daw said the zone had received 710,000t so far, with 235,000t in the past seven days.

"Grain quality is good, with canola and barley yielding well above estimates," Mr Daw said.

Esperance zone

The Esperance zone saw its biggest week for receivals this year, breaking daily records at the Port (37,150t) and Grass Patch (15,730t).

Weekly receivals were 310,000t and for the year-to-date it has received 1.25mt.

The majority of canola has been delivered, barley is about half completed and the wheat and pulse harvest is underway.

"Moisture windows are proving challenging with the consistent weather events but with the high moisture services available, growers have options to deliver and make the most of any favourable conditions," Mr Daw said.

Geraldton zone

Most of the Geraldton zone has had good harvesting conditions over the past week, with only the coastal strip slightly affected by increased moisture due to the cooler weather.

Weekly receivals were 470,000t, bringing the year-to-date total to 1.8mt

Canola, barley and lupins continue to make up the majority of grain received, however the volume of wheat being delivered is quickly increasing as more growers start harvesting it.

Grain quality for all commodities remains very good.

Kwinana North zone

The zone received 575,000t last week, taking the year-to-date total to 1.55mt.

"Canola and barley again dominated receivals, but many growers across the zone have finished harvesting these crops and have moved onto wheat," Mr Daw said.

"Yields continue to be well above expectations for all commodities and grain quality remains good across all commodities."

Kwinana South zone

Some areas of the Kwinana South zone had moisture in the air last week and some areas received rain on the weekend which slowed harvesting.

The zone has received 410,000t in the past week, taking the year-to-date total to 1mt.

Growers are finishing canola and barley in the north of the zone, with most switching over to wheat, while the south of the zone, which is still very green in some areas, is now starting with canola, barley and oats.

All sites in the zone are now open for receivals, with cycle times currently across the zone remaining consistent with last week.

