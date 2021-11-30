Women's resilience program all set for next year

THE Liebe Group is excitedly planning a women's regional diversification tour for February 2022.

With support from the FRRR Future Drought Fund Networks to Build Drought Resilience program, the project will provide rural women with an opportuity to strengthen their community connection, capacity for change and drought resilience in the broadacre farming industry.

Women from the Liebe region will visit the Peel/Harvey region to hear from businesses which have successfully diversified their operations for continued sustainability and increased resilience in varying climates.

Visiting a varied range of farming systems, the women will be able to recognise and respond to drought affects on their own farm businesses in the future.

The project will also support the Liebe Group Women's Field Day in June 2022, which aims to increase the management capacity of women to build a sustainable future for their family, farm business and the agricultural industry.

