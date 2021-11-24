Rural and regional entrepreneurs and business leaders are being urged to apply for a $5000 package to help kickstart their social enterprise journey.

In celebration of National AgDay, Westpac Agribusiness teamed up with Westpac Foundation to offer 10 leaders passionate about creating positive change in their rural and regional communities with the opportunity to attend the 2022 Social Enterprise World (Rural) Forum and access a package of capacity building support valued at $5000.

The package includes:

1 ticket to the 3-day SEWF Rural Forum hosted by the Australian Centre for Rural Entrepreneurship in Beechworth Victoria including accommodation and $500 funding towards travel (first week of Oct 2022).

1 digital ticket to the Social Enterprise World Forum 2022 being held in Brisbane (27 to 29 September 2022).

2 x 1 hour Westpac Davidson Institute financial education sessions for guidance on money matters including maximising profits, saving or cashflow.

4 month virtual Group Leadership Program with Westpac Foundation.

Resilience workshop and online wellbeing courses by the Black Dog Institute.

Westpac Foundation is a Major Partner for the 2022 Social Enterprise World Forum (SEWF), which is the leading forum for international exchange and collaboration in social entrepreneurship and social investment.



The Rural Forum, a highlight on the main events calendar, is specifically focused on fostering entrepreneurship in local communities and addressing the unique challenges faced by those living outside metro areas.

Designed by and for social enterprises, the Rural Forum will feature fireside chats, panels and discussions with live Q&A, expert-led masterclasses, partner sessions, networking and a marketplace giving attendees opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired.

Applications close on January 28, 2022. Application forms can be found here.

The story Rural entrepreneurs urged to apply for Social Enterprise packages first appeared on Farm Online.