Australian macadamia industry celebrates its 2021 top achievers

+5 Click on the photo above to see more.











MORE GALLERIES

THE Australian macadamia industry celebrated its top growers with the 2021 Australian Macadamia Society Awards of Excellence on November 22.

Experienced macadamia growers Jason and Fiona Klotz from Red Rock Macadamias, Bundaberg won the large grower of the year award, which awards the most productive and consistent orchard over a five-year period.

They achieved an average of 5.8 tonnes per hectare nut in shell (NIS) and 2.2 t/ha saleable kernel recovery.

NSW Northern Rivers grower Peter Fraser won the small grower of the year award.

Mr Fraser's 7.9ha orchard recorded an 6.3 t/ha (NIS) average and 2.4 t/ha (kernel) over the past five years.

Bundaberg growers Daryl and Nicole Wake took home the Norm Greber Award for their role in helping to ensure the availability of MCT1 scion wood to growers, and contributing to efforts to conserve wild populations of macadamias for future generations.

RELATED READING

Grower services manager at Suncoast Gold Macadamias in Gympie Megan Boote received the young achiever of the year award, recognising her contribution and dedication to the industry and her commitment to helping growers achieve better productivity.

The research team behind the Multi-scale Monitoring Tools for Managing Australian Tree Crops: Phase 2, from the University of New England's Applied Agricultural Remote Sensing Centre won the Innovation Award.

Under this project and its predecessor (Phase 1), all macadamia orchards in Australia have been mapped, with the results now being used to support the industry-wide development and adoption of remote sensing tools that will help the industry better manage all orchards.

AMS chief executive officer Jolyon Burnett said the award winners were an inspiration to all.

"These are people who understand what it takes to shine in the unpredictable and often unrewarding world of farming," Mr Burnett said.

"The Australian macadamia industry has long been committed to the pursuit of excellence, from practices adopted on farm, to post-harvest practices and quality of the end product to manufacturers and consumers.

"At the heart of this is a continued desire to find new ways to do things better.

"We are an industry powered by the collaboration and innovative thinking of our people.

"Our award winners are a great example of this and are helping to drive our industry's success."

RESULTS

Large Grower of the Year: Jason & Fiona Klotz, Red Rock Macadamias, Bundaberg.

Small Grower of the Year: Peter Fraser, Rosebank, NSW Northern Rivers.

Norm Greber award: Daryl & Nicole Wake, Bundaberg.

Young Achiever of the Year: Megan Boote, Gympie.

Innovation of the Year: UNE's Applied Agricultural Remote Sensing Centre.

Central Queensland

Best productivity (large farms): Jason and Fiona Klotz, Red Rock Macadamias.

Best productivity (small farms): Macadamia Farm Management (Quamby).

Best quality (large farms): Macadamias Australia.

Best quality (small farms): Craig Van Rooyen (Nunkeri).

Gympie

Best productivity (large farms): Macadamia Farm Management (Como Park).

Best productivity (small farms): Bruce Maguire (Twisted M).

Best quality (large farms): Macadamia Farm Management (Como Park).

Best quality (small farms): Bruce Maguire (Twisted M)

Glass House Mountains

Best productivity (large farms): Chaney Walter (Walts Nuts)

Best productivity (small farms): Henry and Jarod Agostinelli (Coastal Produce Queensland).

Best quality (large farms): Chaney Walter (Walts Nuts)

Best quality (small farms): Henry and Jarod Agostinelli (Coastal Produce Queensland)

Northern Rivers NSW

Best productivity (large farms): David and Sharon Wardrop (Poligolo)

Best productivity (small farms): Peter Fraser (Macadamia)

Best quality (large farms): James Auld (Noorook)

Best quality (small farms): Richard Paine (Merraldan)

Mid North Coast NSW

Best productivity (large farms) Victoria Thynne (Elanora)

Best productivity (small farms) Fern Hinchcliffe (Barrington Grove Macadamia Farm)

Best quality (large farms): Victoria Thynne (Elanora)

Best quality (small farms): Tim Zeck and Dru Marshall (Wirrimbi)

Further reading:

Eastern Young Cattle Index tips over 1100c/kg carcase weight

Big wet slows harvest

GrainCorp back in profit

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

The story Australian macadamia industry celebrates its 2021 top achievers first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.