Animal rights activist behind Aussie Farms runs for Senate

THE controversial animal rights activist behind the Aussie Farms website, which published a map of farms across the country and encouraged vigilantes to trespass, will run in the upcoming federal election.



Chris Delforce will stand for the Animal Justice Party for a Victorian Senate seat.

Many in the agriculture community were privately outraged, but declined to make public comments, refusing to give Mr Delforce and his extreme politics additional attention.



Last year, Aussie Farms rebranded itself as the Farm Transparency Project, in a bid to regain its charity status, which was stripped in 2019.

However, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud requested the Attorney-General treat Mr Delforce's new organisation the same as Aussie Farms.



"This man has proven to be no more than a fringe dweller and should be treated as such," Mr Littleproud said.



"The fact the Animal Justice Party would endorse such an individual speaks volumes about their standing as a credible political organisation."



Bective, NSW, poultry farmer and former NSW Nationals chair Bede Burke said Mr Delforce represented the "extreme left of animal rights" and the tactics he advocated were alarming.

"We've got enough challenges out here without having to worry about activists raids at night," Mr Burke said.

"I think it's a very real concern - his success will depend on what type of funds he can throw together.

"Everyone has the right and opportunity to stand for political representation, I've got no issue with that. But gee it would be nice if they represented the majority rather than the extreme fringes."

Mr Delforce is against all forms of animal-based agriculture and if elected vowed to push for live exports to be banned.

Cattle Council chief executive Travis Tobin said Mr Delforce and the Aussie Farms website put law-abiding families at risk by publishing their addresses, leading to their farms being illegally invaded.



"Voters should consider whether candidates who empower others to break the law are fit and proper to serve in the national parliament," Mr Tobin said.

Mr Delforce will be second on the AJP ballot and will be unlikely to represent the party, which has never won a federal seat, in the Senate.



