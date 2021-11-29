Twenty-five young people involved in the wool industry right across the country will gather in Clare, South Australia for the next running Australian Wool Innovation Breeding Leadership course.



AWI acting CEO John Roberts said this is all about fostering the next generation of wool industry leaders.



"The Australian wool industry has a bright future and we need to continue to attract smart and enthusiastic young people to it," he said.



"I am impressed by the high quality of participants representing all facets of the wool industry and AWI is looking forward to boosting their industry involvement via this valuable program."



Wool handler trainer and mentor Shannon Donoghue from Naracoorte, SA said she is most looking forward to "the opportunity to learn more about myself and develop my skills in understanding other people as this knowledge will help me become a better trainer and create change in the industry".



Also representing SA will be Alex Brinkworth, Declan Harvey, Genevieve Kelly, Monica Ley, Duane Simon, Tom Taheny and Kara Murphy.

The NSW participants are Jock Cartwright, Jackie Chapman, Sally Crozier, Dione Howard, Nick Kershaw, Bea Litchfield, Matthew Martin, Alec Merriman and Jesse Moody.

Western Australia will be represented by Ellie Bigwood, Bridgitte Brooks, Luke Button and Bridget Pullella.

Victoria will be represented by Katherine Bain, Nicole Davies and Alex Lewis, and Tom Steele will represent Tasmania.

The week-long program will be held from February 20 to 24 in Clare and cover topics including strategy, understanding your personality type, working in teams, entrepreneurship, innovation and managing change.

The story Breeding Leadership program participants announced first appeared on Farm Online.