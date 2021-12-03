Celebrating 30 years for elite IRA sale

Independent Rural Agents (IRA) Pemberton principal and AuctionsPlus level one professional assessor Colin Thexton (left), with original sale vendors of 30 years Peter, John and Jason Bendotti, G & B Bendotti, Pemberton, with some of the Bendotti family's Angus cows and calves. G & B Bendotti will offer 160 mixed sex Angus weaners at the 30th anniversary IRA elite weaner, vealer and breeder sale to be held on AuctionsPlus on Monday, December 6.

The milestone feature sale will be held on AuctionsPlus on Monday, December 6, commencing at 2pm (WST).

IRA Pemberton principal and level one professional assessor Colin Thexton will present an outstanding catalogue of more than 2000 beef calves and breeding females which come highly recommended.

The catalogue will feature well-bred young feeder and backgrounding steers and heifers, vealer (trade) cattle, specially selected unmated heifers recommended for future breeding and several lines of PTIC rising two-year-old Angus maiden heifers and proven mature Angus cows and calves.

The cattle will descend from properties of loyal, long-standing clients and newer vendors at the sale from Pemberton, Northcliffe, Manjimup, Quinninup, Balingup, Mayanup, Chowerup, Bridgetown, Narrikup and Kalgan.

All calves have received comprehensive health treatments including but not limited to being vaccinated with 7in1, drenched, given B12 and selenium and again this year, all weaners and vealers have been treated with Bovi-Shield MH1.

The majority of the young cattle have been weaned either prior to or at assessment with unweaned drafts clearly specified.

About 95 per cent of the catalogue is bred on Lawsons Angus genetics, again making the event the biggest individual offering of commercial Lawsons Angus cattle offered in Australia.

Mr Thexton and his family and vendors welcome everyone to help celebrate the sale's 30th birthday and extend a warm invitation to join them at the Pemberton Sports Club to view proceedings live on the big screen.

Following the sale, the Thextons welcome buyers and vendors to join them at their Pemberton home for dinner and refreshments.

The annual IRA elite sale is Australia's longest running online cattle sale and from its infancy years with CALM (Computer Aided Livestock Marketing), the sale continues to grow from strength-to-strength on AuctionsPlus and attracts new and return vendors and buyers year-after-year.

One of Australia's leading Angus sires Lawsons Momentous M518 will be offered in lot one at the IRA sale (full possession and 50 per cent semen revenue share).

Mr Thexton said it is a proud moment for his family and clients to achieve the 30-year milestone.

"From our first sale in 1991 to the present day, we have strived to produce some of the best cattle we possibly can in WA and I truly believe we have achieved this," Mr Thexton said.

"To our first clients G & B Bendotti, D Bendotti & Sons and CW Kemp & Co, a big thank you for your support over the years.

"This year's sale offering is again outstanding and a true credit to our vendors for their disciplined approach to genetics, animal health and meeting the needs of the beef industry going forward.

"At long last, beef is no longer a run of the mill red meat but recognised as a premium product that is in great demand both in Australia and around the world.

"As cow/calf producers it is our responsibility to breed calves that carry all the traits to supply processors with a high quality product.

"By selecting genetic superior bulls with high indexing figures for IMF, EMA, calving ease and growth rates, when a body is processed and boned, boxes are filled with highly desirable cuts of beef to meet processor and consumer expectations for eating qualities."

Helping commemorate the sale's 30th birthday is the offering of one of Australia's leading Angus sires Lawsons Momentous M518 in lot one.

The elite stud sire will be offered full possession with a 50 per cent semen revenue share from sale day.

The new owner will be a 50pc partner with Lawsons Angus and have the opportunity to use the bull exclusively for natural service if required.

Momentous will remain under contract with Genetics Australia and commercial contracts can be provided to any interested buyers on request to Nigel Semmens, Genetics Australia Beef manager or Harry Lawson, Lawsons Angus.

Momentous is currently at the Genetics Australia/TLG collection centre at Camperdown, Victoria.

The five-year-old sire is still in strong demand at Genetics Australia and WA syndicate owners Blue River Grazing, Collins Bros Grazing and Ryan Bros, which paid the WA record price for an Angus bull of $32,000, decided it was a good opportunity to sell their interest in Momentous given they have used the bull extensively and the bull is on the East Coast.

Momentous has been one of the most widely used AI sires, topping sales across Australia and now has more than 3000 progeny recorded including more than 1000 head in the Lawsons Angus herd.

Colin Thexton (left) with vendors Gemma and Tom Collins, TP & GL Collins, Northcliffe and their son Austin with some of the Collins' Angus cows and calves. The Collins will offer 80 mixed sex March-April 2021 drop weaners.

Mr Lawson said Momentous is one of the very rare bulls that excel in every trait.

"Momentous is the only sire in the entire Angus breed that is more than +12 EMA (top 1pc), +5 IMF (top 1pc) and +110 600-day weight," Mr Lawson said.

"He immediately stood out in his contemporary WA nucleus group and I remember the day he walked into the yards at Joanna Plains, we could see we had something special.

"He was more than 100 kilograms heavier than the group average, slick coated with a perfect disposition and structure and the actual scan results were super high for EMA and IMF.

"Momentous has helped take the Angus breed to a new level of marbling and yield and his daughters are moderate, efficient and exceptionally sound and docile."

The Bendotti family, G & B Bendotti, Pemberton, remain the sale's original vendor and are gearing up for their 30th year.

The Bendotti family will offer an annual sale draft of 160 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The draft will consist of 100 steers and 60 heifers which will include select lines for potential breeders.

The nine to 10-month-old draft of calves are the product from the herd's natural joinings to Lawsons, Little Meadows, Cherylton and Gandy Angus bulls.

Other long-time sale supporters from the local Pemberton area to offer annual drafts of calves include Collins Bros Grazing, PW & SM Barnsby and DW & MA Radomiljac.

Collins Bros will present 120 Angus steer weaners aged six to seven months that were AI-bred to Lawsons Momentous or to Lawsons Angus back up bulls that are sons of Index and Sunrise.

Vendors Dennis (left) and Paul Barnsby, PM & SM Barnsby, Pemberton, looked over some of their Angus cows and calves with Colin Thexton. The Barnsby family will offer 80 mixed sex February-March 2021 drop Angus weaners.

The Barnsbys will offer 80 mixed sex Angus weaners at the sale.

The end of January to March 2021 drop calves are all Lawsons Angus bred.

The Radomiljacs will offer 60 mixed sex Angus weaners aged nine to 10 months.

The calves are all by Lawsons Angus bulls and split evenly in number between steers and heifers and featuring a line of unmated heifers suited for future breeding.

With some of the Radomiljac family's Angus cows and calves were vendors Jordan (left) and Dave Radomiljac, DW & MA Radomiljac, Pemberton and Colin Thexton. The Radomiljacs will offer 60 mixed sex Angus weaners aged nine to 10 months.

Again the Boyup Brook region will represent several of the sale's bigger individual drafts.

SC Nix, Mayanup, is its equal largest vendor with a total draft of 200 mixed sex weaners, consisting predominantly of Angus-South Devon weaners and with some straight-bred South Devon weaners.

The February to April 2021 born calves were yard weaned onto hay and pellets to prepare them for a feedlot environment.

The calves are by Lawsons Angus bulls and South Devon bulls from the Davelle stud, Jamestown, South Australia.

The Cumming family, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Mayanup, will offer an annual draft of 140 Angus and Angus sired steer weaners.

The April to May-drop calves are all by Lawsons Angus bulls out of Angus and Angus-Hereford cross cows.

The Cumming family, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Mayanup, will offer 140 April-May 2021 drop mixed sex Angus and Angus-Angus/Hereford cross weaners. Colin Thexton (left) and vendors Douglas and Doug Cumming with some of Jarrahlea's cows and calves prior to weaning.

Jo Melville, Henderson-Glendale, Mayanup, will also offer 140 mixed sex weaners.

The majority of the draft are straightbred Angus with a small percentage of Angus-Angus/Hereford cross and Shorthorn-Angus cross.

Henderson Glendale, Mayanup, will offer 140 mixed sex March-April 2021 drop mainly Angus weaners and Angus-Angus/Hereford cross and Shorthorn-Angus weaners. With some of the calves were vendor Jo Melville, Henderson Glendale and IRAs Colin Thexton.

The March to April drop calves were yard weaned onto hay and pellets from November 18 to assist with the transition to feedlot and paddock.

The draft of 100 steers and 40 heifers are by Lawsons Angus bulls and a Narralda Shorthorn bull.

Third-year sale vendors JS & EN Bagshaw, Boyup Brook, will offer a large draft of 150 Angus steer weaners.

Born from April 1 in a tight calving period, the steers are AI-bred out of heifers by Baldridge Command (ranks in top 1pc for EMA and top 5pc IMF) or from natural joinings to Lawsons Angus Prophet and Momentous sons.

JS & EN Bagshaw, Boyup Brook, will offer 150 Angus steer weaners at the sale and looking over some of the Bagshaws' Angus cows and calves were vendor Nick Bagshaw (left) and Colin Thexton.

The calves received a Marks Mineral injection at marking and it was estimated 100 steers will weigh from 340-390kg and 50 steers from 300-340kg.

GR & SL Mead, Chowerup, is set to offer 70 mixed sex Angus and Charolais sired vealers.

The May to June 2021 drop calves are predominantly out of Angus and Angus-Hereford cows and are sired by Lawsons Angus and Quicksilver Charolais bulls.

Chowerup operation GR & SL Mead will offer 70 mixed sex May-June 2021 drop Charolais and Angus sired vealers. Inspecting the Meads' cows and calves were vendor David Mead (left) and Colin Thexton.

Long-time vendors from the Northcliffe region will again supply a strong percentage of the catalogue.

Heading up the region's numbers is JCC Love Family Trust which will offer the equal biggest draft of 200 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The April-May 2021 drop calves are by sons of Lawsons Angus Judd, Prophet, Momentous and Momentum.

Long-time sale supporters, the Ditri family will return with their annual drafts of calves.

Southwest Timbers will offer 60 mixed sex Angus weaners.

Vendor Sam Ditri (left), Meerup Breeze Grazing, Northcliffe, will offer a draft of 30 mixed sex April-May 2021 drop Angus weaners at the IRA sale. Colin Thexton inspected the calves with Mr Ditri and his dog Snoopy.

The January-February 2021 born calves are by Diamond Tree Angus bulls.

Meerup Breeze Grazing will present 30 mixed sex Angus steers.

The April-May 2021 born calves are by sons of Lawsons Angus Kodax and Momentum.

DA MacDonald and CM Iversen will offer 100 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The April-May 2021 drop draft will consist of 70 steers and 30 heifers and were sired by sons of Lawsons Angus Bartel and Surefire.

DA MacDonald and CM Iversen, Northcliffe, will offer 100 April-May 2021 drop mixed sex Angus weaners. With some of the MacDonalds' cows and calves were vendor Dave MacDonald (left) and Colin Thexton.

TP & GL Collins return with a draft of 80 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The March-April 2021 drop calves are by sons of Lawsons Angus Sunrise and H803.

Slightly north to the Quinninup area and BJ & KA Hulcup will offer a total draft of 100 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The 8-9mo draft are all by Lawsons Angus bulls.

Fellow Quinninup vendor R & M Humphrey will offer 80 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The 8-9mo Lawsons Angus bred draft will be made up mostly of steers with some heifers marked as potential future breeders.

Long-time sale supporter MR & EM Walker & J Thomson are the most northern vendors and will present 130 mixed sex Angus weaners.

The April-May 2021 drop Lawsons Angus draft was weaned onto improved clover-rye pastures on November 15.

Colin Thexton (centre) with vendors Max Walker (left) and Jamie Thomson, MR & EM Walker & J Thomson, Balingup, who will offer 130 mixed sex April-May 2021 born Angus weaners including their complete drop of 2021 born heifers (pictured).

A feature of the Walker/Thomson draft is the complete drop of 2021 born heifer weaners, which will include strong numbers of future breeding heifers.

The Baker family, Caesia Pastoral, Northcliffe, will present a specially selected line of PTIC Angus rising two-year-old heifers.

The heifers were bred on Mordallup and Monterey Angus bloodlines and are due to calve to select sons of Lawsons Momentous M518 from January onwards for eight weeks and come highly recommended.

p Catalogues and photos will be available on the AuctionsPlus website at auctionsplus.com.au from 5pm Friday, December 3, or by contacting Colin Thexton on 9776 1125, 0428 915 468 or email cthexton.ira@outlook.com

