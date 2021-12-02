Storms expected to increase and flooding to persist in eastern Australia /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141815392/347cc8d3-6f3e-434b-a4e1-683168fe2d26.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Meteorologist Jackson Browne said rain will effect New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania during the BoM severe weather update on Wednesday. news, news, 2021-12-02T06:00:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6284731866001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6284731866001

Thunderstorms, rain and flooding are expected persist over the weekend and beyond in eastern Australia, forecasts the Bureau of Meteorology.

"Severe storms look to affect a smaller area extending along the east coast south of Mackay into Victoria and Far East and South Australia. This will bring the risk of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.



"The bulk of the activity for Queensland and New South Wales quietens down on Thursday. Notably, Melbourne may possibly see some higher end storms on Thursday, with flash flooding possible about the eastern ranges.



"Unusually, Tasmania may also see severe storms on Thursday. From Friday, our area of severe storms moves north east into New South Wales and up again into Queensland by the weekend."

Rain is forecast to ease of in NSW and Queesland on Thursday before returning on Friday. Meanwhile, Victoria and Tasmania are forecast for rain from Thursday onwards.

Mr Browne said flooding is persisting in both NSW and Queensland.

"Flood warnings are current over many river catchments, with a plethora of minor to moderate warnings. Dams are full and many catchments are either flooded or saturated, so any further rainfall will flow efficiently into rivers and creeks with renewed flooding," he said.



"Heavy rainfall from these hit and miss storms will be an unwelcome addition to the recent widespread rainfall over these sodden or flooded areas. Residents living on or near flooded rivers and creeks in parts of northern New South Wales and Queensland need to remain vigilant."



There is currently a major flooding warning for the Macintyre Brook, Macintyre River and Dumaresq River in both NSW and Queensland.

A major flood warning is in place for the Barwon River in NSW as well as minor to major flood warnings for the Namoi, Macquarie and Lachlan Rivers in the state.

In Queensland, there are major flood warnings for the Dawson River, Logan River, Condamine River and Balonne River.

Victoria has two minor flood warnings for the Murray River and Snowy River while the ACT also has a minor flood warning for the Snowy as well as the Murrumbidgee River.

For the full range of weather and flood warnings, visit the the BoM website.

Man and his dog rescued after being swept off road by floodwaters

A man has been fined after emergency services had to tow his vehicle from flood waters in Central Queensland.

The man allegedly drove around 'Road Closed' and 'Water Over Road' signs that were situated along Baralaba Woorabinda road in Alberta, west of Baralaba, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.



He then allegedly tried to navigate his vehicle across more than 100 metres of water that was approximately 2m deep with a strong current.



The dual cab was quickly swept off the roadway and fortunately became wedged against trees a short distance away.

The 23-year-old and his dog then waited on the roof, before they were pulled out of the water a short time later.

The man was issued with a $551 infringement notice for driving without due care and attention.

A man and his dog were saved by authorities after he allegedly drove into flood waters in Central Queensland on Tuesday.

The incident comes just days after a Clermont man was killed near Capella, after his Landcruiser ute was washed off the Gregory Highway last Friday.

Police have reminded motorist that knowingly driving through flood waters is not only extremely dangerous but also an offence.

"Every year, police and emergency services see Queensland drivers endanger their lives, and the lives of their loved ones, by taking unnecessary risks and attempting to drive through flood waters," a spokesperson for Police said.



