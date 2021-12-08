Goat production hits highest level in two and a half years

Goat production has hit its highest level in two and a half years, reflecting the maturation of the Australian population rebuild.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics September 2021 quarter data provided to Meat & Livestock Australia goat production exceeded 6000 tonnes for the first time since March 2019.



In the last quarter, goat slaughter hit 344,000 head, an increase of 81 per cent on the previous year and a 32 per cent increase on the June quarter.

The rise in slaughter translated to higher production, which highlights that producers are harvesting goats once more after two years in the rebuild phase.

Goat carcase weights were above 17kg for the third quarter in a row, which can be attributed in part to improved seasonal conditions and an abundance of feed, but also reflects a shift towards managed goat operations.



Goat production remains concentrated in Victoria and Queensland, with 88 per cent of goats processed between the two states, although the majority of the animals processed come from NSW.



