Severe storms, more floods predicted for rest of week

Severe storms are expected to return to Australia's east coast throughout the latter half of this week.

Tuesday brings a heightened risk of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and large hailstones to parts of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

Storms are also expected to generate around parts of Victoria and eastern NSW on Wednesday.

Moderate to major flooding will continue around Queensland and NSW tropical moisture combines with a slow moving trough across the eastern states.

The Bureau of Meterology's Sarah Scully said rainfall totals would be difficult to forecast due to the the unpredictabillty of the moving storms.

However, it is likely that flood activity will continue throughout parts of NSW.

"There is uncertainty with regards to where the greatest impacts will be," said the Ms Scully.

"They are highly dependent on the path of the low and at the moment models are showing different scenarios.

"Soils are wet and dams are full, so across eastern Australia any additional rain has the potential to cause riverine rises."

