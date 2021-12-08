EYCI keeps climbing

THE RUN into Christmas is showing no signs of any easing in young cattle prices as even tighter supply coincides with plentiful feed to put a rocket under demand.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator this week jumped a phenomenal 23 cents a kilogram carcase weight to sit today at yet another new record of 1135c.

It's now 344c above the year-ago level, having risen 74c in the past four weeks as rain fell across much of the country's cattle growing area.

Feedlots are now taking a massive 60 per cent of the EYCI-eligible offering but restockers continue to pay premiums of close to 150c.

