DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to the United States.

The New England MP tested positive for the virus in Washington DC and is currently in isolation.

In a statement, Mr Joyce said the other members of his delegation had returned negative test results and that he will remain in isolation while awaiting further advice.



The Nationals leader also said he had "been experiencing mild symptoms and chose to get tested".

Acting Nationals leader and federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud took to social media to send his best wishes to the party leader.

I've been in touch with Barnaby this morning, he let me know he tested positive for COVID-19," Mr Littleproud's post read.



"He's isolating in the US until it's safe for him to come home and we wish him all the best for his recovery."



The story Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce test positive for COVID-19 first appeared on The Land.