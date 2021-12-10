Australian stud cattle dominant in world-class online competition

+20









































Results from the first stage of the Champion of the World and Miss World competitions for each respective breed are flowing in, and Australian representatives have excelled taking out 20 gold medals across 14 breeds.



Among the winners was Hillview Quigley Q18 from Danny and Debbie Hill of Hillview Angus, Bungendore, NSW, who was the interbreed supreme exhibit of the Royal Canberra Show and the interbreed champion bull of the Sydney Royal Show this year.

The Champion of the World and Miss World competitions were founded in 2012 to bring together elite bulls and females from across the globe in the aim of showcasing different breeders and their programs.

Held from December 1-14 the competition in officiated by four selected judges representing their respective countries.



The winners from each continent will go head-to-head over the coming days, with the overall male and female champions of the world for each breed announced in the coming days. Stay tuned for results.

MISS ASIA/AFRICA RESULTS

Angus: GK Red 1B Platinum Ruba P26 (Miss Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby, Qld. Venturon RR Rosebud Lass Q13 (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA.

Braford: Little Valley Miss Majestic (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Little Valley Brafords, Stratheden via Casino, NSW.

Brahman: Cambil Monique 5786 (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine, Qld.

Brangus: Viamonte Red Brangus (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Viamonte Brangus, Coonabarabran, NSW.



Charolais: 4 Ways MJ Avoca N21E (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell, NSW.

Galloway: Monreith Mary Queens of Scots (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Jason and Suzanne Vials, Spring Hill, NSW. 7 Hills Nutmeg (Belted Galloway) (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by 7 Hill Belted Galloways, NSW.

Droughtmaster/Beefmaster: Glenlands D Bellevue (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Bouldercombe, Qld.

Hereford/Poll Hereford: Wirruna Golden Vanity M261 (Miss Asia/Afria gold) exhibited by JTR Cattle Co, Roslyn, NSW, and Tobruk Poll Herefords, Wagga Wagga, NSW.

Limousin: Progress Perfect Storm P5 (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Progress Limousins, Yanco, NSW.

Other recognised breeds (ORB): Barronessa International Q5 - Ultrablack (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Barronessa Farming, Atherton, Qld. Maefair Misti Q24 - Murray Grey (Miss Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turramurra, NSW.

Santa Gertrudis: Santahat Queen B Q79 (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Santahat Santa Gertrudis, Monto, Qld.

Shorthorn: Royalla Merendee P161 (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, NSW.

Simbrah: KBV Que Vaca (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Marty Rowlands and Stephen Lean, KBV Simmentals, Murphy's Creek, Qld.

Simmental/Fleckvieh: Trinity Vale Queen of Hearts (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Trinity Vale stud, Kingaroy, Qld.

Speckle Park: Hanging Rock Heather (Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Hanging Rock Speckle Park stud, Victoria. Three Way Gracelands Q1 (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Kellanne Cattle Co, Victoria.

Wagyu: BARFL1774 (Miss Asia/Africa silver). Utopia Red Damaris - red (Miss Asia/Africa bronze).

CHAMPION OF ASIA/AFRICA RESULTS

Angus: Hillview Quigley Q18 (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Hillview Angus, Bungendore, NSW.

Braford: Little Valley Mateo (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Little Valley Brafords, Stratheden via Casino, NSW.

Brahman: NCC Novak (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by NCC Brahmans, Duaringa, Qld.

Brangus: Barronessa Chosen One (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Barronessa Farming, Atherton, Qld. Viamonte Red Endure Q001 (Champion of Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Viamonte Brangus, Coonabarabran, NSW.

Charolais: Winchester Lock N Load GAVQ2E (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by CB Charolais, Delungra, NSW, and Winchester Charolais, Orange, NSW.

Droughtmaster/Beefmaster: SL Resoluut (Champion of Asia/Africa bronze),



Galloway: 7 Hills Qaiser (Belted Galloway) (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, NSW.



Hereford/Poll Hereford: Kanimbla Power Quest Q006 (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Kanimbla Poll Herefords, Holbrook, NSW.

Other recognised breeds (ORB): Weetalabah Perfect Combination - Gelbvieh (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Weetalabah Gelbvieh, Dulacca, Qld.

Santa Gertrudis: Byac Quarterback (Champion of Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Byac Santa Gertrudis, Monto, Qld.

Simbrah: Eden Hills Riot (Champion of Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Eden Hills Simbrah, Pittsworth, Qld.

Simmental/Fleckvieh: GHS Quaker Q9 (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Grant High School, South Australia.

Shorhorn: Royalla Ventura P158 (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, NSW.

Speckle Park: Wattle Grove Dust N Smoke P07 (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon, NSW.

Wagyu: Mayura Q2134 (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Mayura Wagyu, Millicent, South Australia.

