Six regions added to pilot that pays farmers for planting native trees

SIX more regions have been added to the government's trial that pays farmers for planting native trees on their property.

The second round of the Carbon + Biodiversity Pilot has opened to applications for landholders in the Fitzroy Basin (QLD), Riverina (NSW), Goulburn Broken (VIC), Southern (TAS), Northern and Yorke (SA), and South Coast (WA).

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the second round would allow more farmers across Australia to take advantage of the scheme, while further testing the protocols in new regions.

"Round 1 saw over $4 million offered to projects for the biodiversity outcomes that could cover nearly 3000 hectares," Mr Littleproud said.



"The projects could also deliver potentially over 400,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units which would deliver additional income to farmers on top of the biodiversity outcomes."

Mr Littleproud said the government was also taking the next steps on its Enhancing Remnant Vegetation pilot, which rewards farmers who take steps to improve their existing native vegetation.



"Over 100 applicants to this pilot have been selected for site assessments, part of the formal assessment processes," he said.

"We're bringing the pieces together, demonstrating how this can work through pilots. We have also commenced consultation on legislation to support the development of a National Biodiversity stewardship market.

"The Australian Government's National Stewardship Trading Platform will also begin in December, making it easier for farmers to plan their projects, and to sell biodiversity and carbon outcomes by connecting them directly with buyers.

"It's all about creating new income streams for farmers who improve biodiversity on their land."

