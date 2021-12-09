New peak group for grass-fed cattle producers a step closer

APPOINTMENT: Restructuring expert Andrew Macaulay is the independent chair of the steering committee working towards a new grass-fed cattle producers peak body.

AN expert in change management and organisation restructure has been appointed to guide the development of a new national body to advocate for grass-fed cattle producers.

The plan is for the Cattle Council of Australia, along with other representative groups such as Cattle Producers Australia, to eventually be wound up.

NSW business executive and risk management consultant Andrew Macaulay has taken up the role of independent chair of the restructure steering committee.

Mr Macaulay has held board and executive positions with numerous domestic and international operations, mostly recently PVCA, a membership organisation representing print and packaging industries. Under his leadership, the organisation restructured, returned to profit, grew its membership, significantly increased its profile and, importantly, became recognised by federal and state policymakers as the sole voice of that sector.

The steering committee issued a press release saying it was this experience and independence - Mr Macaulay does not come from the sector and has no association with any cattle industry body - that was sought.

The committee, made up of equal numbers of CCA, CPA, Northern Pastoral Group and State Farming Organisation representatives, has been meeting for the past year to design a straw man proposal for the yet-to-be-named new peak body.

Part of this involved forums with industry leaders and big cattle company representatives to nut out a model for the new organisation and funding options.

Agitation for a direct-elected board for a grass-fed cattle advocacy group has been longstanding.



A timeline for the formation of the new body, and the realisation of its funding, has been set at July 1 2022.

Mr Macaulay said there was a plan and pathway around funding and the group was aligned in achieving that goal.

However, those discussions were sensitive and ongoing commentary around the specifics was not appropriate, he said.

Likewise, updates on the timing of the winding up of CCA and the model under which the new peak body will operate will be made at the appropriate time, as developments occur, he said.

The committee's press release said it had resolved to keep representative groups, the agriculture minister, levy payers and other stakeholders informed and engaged through a comprehensive communications and engagement plan.

Mr Macaulay said all members of the steering committee had a common purpose in finding a stronger and more coherent way forward for grass-fed cattle producer representation.

All producers were welcome to communicate with the constituent bodies involved and inform the process via those organisations, he said.

"These committee members have collaborated in a way that looks like we are very near the positive step of having a single peak grass-fed body," Mr Macaulay said.

