Record-breaking IRA Pemberton sale

A MAMMOTH sale result kick started celebrations for the 30th anniversary Independent Rural Agents Pemberton elite weaner, vealer and breeder sale on AuctionsPlus on Monday, December 6.

The sale's record books were again rewritten as a magnificent catalogue of beef cattle attracted buying support from throughout the country and headlined with the sale of leading Angus sire Lawsons Momentous M518 (full possession and 50 per cent semen share) for a WA record price of $40,000.

It took two and a half hours before the final bid was drawn from almost 100 registered online bidders with the marathon sale seeing a complete clearance of 84 lots and 2073 head of cattle to gross $4,450,267.

This equalled an impressive average of $2155 across all weights and descriptions and set all new sale indicator records along the way.

It steamed ahead of last year's record breaking effort where 2245 head averaged $1453 across the catalogue.

The IRA sale is Australia's longest running online cattle sale and with the catalogue representing about 95 per cent Lawsons Angus breeding, it is also the country's largest offering of commercial Lawsons Angus cattle.

The sale attracted 2765 catalogue views and buyers were logged in locally from WA, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland and a further 81 viewers were watching the auction online.

The online only sale chalked up a massive 2081 bids from online buyers with cattle remaining local and heading to new homes at South Australia and Victoria.

Local and Eastern States' feeders joined strong grazier support on breeding female replacements and backgrounding types while the trade was active on slaughter cattle.

Beef steer weaners topped at $2368 and 682.9c/kg liveweight while weaner heifers destined for breeding sold to $2295 and lighter heifers made to 609.8c/kg.

PTIC Angus heifers sold strongly to $3625, cows and calves made $3875, while trade weight steers topped at $2540 and slaughter cows peaked at 624.3c/kg and $2568.

IRA Pemberton principal Colin Thexton paid tribute to the original sale vendors to get the sale up and going including G & B Bendotti, Pemberton, who have supported the sale for 30 years and all his clients and buyers that have supported the sale along the journey.

"From small beginnings we have grown the sale to where it is today," he said.

"I couldn't be prouder of the vendors' cattle, they're outstanding.

"It's the best catalogue we have ever put together and the vendors were rewarded for their hard work over the years."

Vendors Glenn (left), David and Susan Mead, GR & SL Mead, Chowerup, caught up with John Muir, Manjimup, at the IRA sale.

Weaner steers

The Bendotti's celebrated the milestone sale with top prices across most categories including the $2368 top steer price for a big line of 68 Angus steers weighing 474.5kg going to a feeder buyer at 499.1c/kg.

JCC Love Family Trust, Northcliffe, sold the second highest price of $2345 for 43 Angus steers averaging 423kg to cost 554.4c/kg and DW & MA Radomiljac, Pemberton, returned $2310 at 560.1c/kg for 33 Angus steers weighing 412.4kg.

BJ & KA Hulcup, Quinninup, sold 64 Angus steers weighing 390.1kg for $2265 and 580.6c/kg, Mayanup vendors Henderson-Glendale received $2260 at 479.60c/kg for seven Angus steers averaging 471.2c/kg and R & M Humphrey, Quinninup, received $2230 and 562c/kg for 49 Angus steers weighing 396.8kg.

EC Roche, Pemberton, topped the section's liveweight values with six Murray Grey steers averaging 223.2kg selling for 682.9c/kg and $1525.

DA Macdonald & CM Iversen, Northcliffe, received 675.3c/kg and $1955 for 40 Angus steers weighing 289.5kg and Collins Bros Grazing, Pemberton, sold 84 Angus steers averaging 306.8kg for 660c/kg and $2025.

IRA sale vendors John (left) and Jo Love, JCC Family Trust, Pemberton/Northcliffe and Sam and Anna Ditri, Merrup Breeze Grazing, Northcliffe.

Weaner heifers

The Bendottis returned to top-price honours list with two lines of their Angus heifers heading for breeding duties at $2295 with 17 weighing 406.4kg making 564.7c/kg and 15 weighing 400.2kg selling for 573.5c/kg.

As did the Hulcups with 29 Angus heifers averaging 348.1kg making $2050 and 588.9c/kg, while MR & EM Walker & J Thomson, Balingup, sold 20 Angus heifers weighing 347.9c/kg for $2030 and 583.5c/kg.

The Walkers & Thomson also took out liveweight honours in this section with 24 Angus heifers averaging 295.2kg selling for 609.8c/kg and $1800.

The Loves made 596.3c/kg and $1755 for 14 Angus heifers averaging 294.3kg and the Hulcups returned 589.3c/kg for 10 Angus heifers weighing 304.6kg for 589.3c/kg and $1795.

Lawsons Angus representative Bevan Ravenhill (left), IRA Pemberton principal Colin Thexton, vendor Jamie Thomson, MR & ME Walker & J Thomson, Balingup and buyer of cows and calves at the sale Jason Tunstall, Balingup.

Breeding females

A line of 19 first calving Angus females with calves at foot not rejoined offered by Wi Wurri Farms, Wandillup, sold for $3875, while a draft of 13 rising fourth to sixth calving Gelbvieh cows PTIC to an Angus bull offered by BC & S Mattinson, Kalgan, sold for $2625.

Caesia Pastoral Company, Northcliffe, offered three lines of PTIC Angus heifers with two drafts selling of 15 and 10 heifers selling for the top price of $3625 while eight PTIC Angus heifers from JF Stanbishop & A Watson, Nariikup, made $3525.

Aaron Cole (left), Cole Farms, Manjimup, caught up with IRA sale vendors Douglas Cumming, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Mayanup, Kevin Collins, Collins Bros, Pemberton and Doug Cumming, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd.

Slaughter cattle

The Bendottis sold 28 cull Angus cows ranging from four to 12 years averaging 411.8kg DWT for $2568 and 623.6c/kg DWT while the Love's cull cow line of 33 Angus aged 5 to 10 years weighing 387.8kg DWT returned $2421 and 624.3c/kg DWT.

Trade steer values topped at $2540 for a duo of Red Angus weighing 691.6kg LWT offered by Wilhelmdenke Enterprises, Manjimup, which sold for $367.3c/kg.

