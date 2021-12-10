Short-term relocation of water bombers

FOR the first time, six water bombing aircraft have been strategically based at Northam and Esperance airfields to provide a rapid firefighting response across the two agricultural regions over harvest.

The State government positioned firefighting crews at the airfields for deployment to high priority fires at short notice, to boost response times across a region spanning more than 191,000 square kilometres.

The towns are now home to a five-person crew, two fixed-wing water bombers, an air attack supervision aircraft and a fuel truck that can be deployed to assist ground crews responding to bushfires.

The fixed-wing water bombers can cruise at a speed of 280 kilometres per hour, have the ability to drop up to 3150 litres of water each and require just minutes to refuel and reload.

Funded by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services with support from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the program will see the aircraft based in the regions until Wednesday, December 15.

Emergency Services Minister Reece Whitby said harvest-related fires were a big risk for WA's farming communities, with this year's high crop yields resulting in increased fuel loads for fires to take hold.

"These specialised aircraft can support crews on the ground if we need to quickly scale up firefighting operations," Mr Whitby said.

"By strategically basing aircraft in areas where there is increased risk, we can reduce response times and better protect regional communities.

"This will help keep people safe during one of the busiest periods of the year for farming communities."

