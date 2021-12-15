Little farmer who lives and breathes ag

FARMING was always going to be a big part of Harrison South's life but his parents, Kiara and Brett, didn't quite understand exactly how much he was going to live and breathe it.

Based at Beaumont, 140 kilometres east of Esperance, every chance he gets Harrison is out playing with his puppy dogs, or joins poppy and dad on the farm checking crops, enjoying tractor rides or "fixing" stuff in the shed.

With the start of the warmer weather and machinery in action, it has been hard to contain him to the house.

Whilst waiting for the moisture to drop at the Souths' property, Kimbinya, they couldn't resist the opportunity for a little photo shoot.

The excitement of finally getting his big call up and grabbing a load for himself was pretty clear.

The pictures say it all, "Fill her up boys!".

In true farmer fashion, he had to check the quality for himself before taking it any further.

The 2021 growing season provided the Souths with many ups and downs, from high rainfalls that boosted crop growth, to several frost events.

However overall, it's safe to say this harvest is shaping up to be a good one.