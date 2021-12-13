Gondoliers get high performance wool outfits

Venice's iconic gondoliers will don the same high-performance Merino wool fabrics worn by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team in the 36th America's Cup as part of a new promotion for Australian wool.



Australian Wool Innovation's subsidiary, The Woolmark Company, is partnering with the Gondoliers Association and Italian luxury fashion brand Al Duca d'Aosta on the left-of-centre collaboration.



AWI acting chief executive officer John Roberts said it was a great opportunity to show off the premium qualities of wool in the world famous setting.



"Innovation and tradition blend perfectly in this exclusive partnership that leverages the technical and sustainable qualities of wool, creating an exceptional high-performance connection between Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and the Gondoliers of Venice," he said.



"Already extensively tested by the elite sailing athletes, the fabric technology will be granted exclusively to another sea team that shares the same passion, physical effort as well as resistance to variable weather conditions on water.



"100 per cent natural, renewable and biodegradable, Merino wool's infinite properties including elasticity, breathability, thermo-regulation and water resistance - teamed with the fibre's eco-credentials - is essential for sports use.



"The gondoliers' new uniform will be composed of the same technical waterproof jacket and highly breathable T-shirt used by the sailors, flanked by an iconic striped sweater made with a new high-performance 100pc Merino wool yarn".



The Woolmark Company's regional manager in Europe Francesco Magri said this was another reminder of how a sustainable fibre like fine merino wool could be used in unexpected ways.



Prada Pirelli team director and skipper Max Sirena (left), fronts the campaign showcasing the new Australian Merino wool uniforms worn by Venice's gondoliers.

"The 36th America's Cup campaign alongside Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli was a success, not only for the goals, never achieved before by an Italian team, but to see a technical uniform created by Merino wool in a space traditionally dominated by synthetics," he said.



"Today, thanks to the research and development activities carried out with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team, these innovative and high-performance Merino wool fabrics also dress the historical Venice Gondoliers.



"The new uniform helps them face their work in a sustainable and responsible way, and represents the perfect example of how an innovative, technical solution - sought after for sports where maximum performance is central - often becomes part of everyday life."



President of the Association of Gondoliers of Venice Andrea Balbi said gondoliers had been wearing Merino wool for four years, with the support of The Woolmark Company and Al Duca d'Aosta.



"We are honoured to be able to wear the same high- performance fabrics as the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team.



"Tradition has truly met innovation."



The campaign "From the America's Cup to the Gondoliers of Venice" features Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team director and skipper, Max Sirena, supporting the union between Venice, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team and a common thread of Merino wool.

