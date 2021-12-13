Another hunk of Hancock sold

Another two Hancock Agriculture stations have been sold to two Australian family farm businesses, one from South Australia and the other from the Northern Territory.



The ABC is reporting that the two stations south-west of Katherine, Willeroo and the neighbouring Aroona, made more than $60 million in total.



Frank DiGiorgio confirmed his family had bought the 147,510-hectare Aroona but said the "ink was still drying" on the deal.

Based at Lucindale, SA, the DiGiorgio family is known for its Sterita Park Angus stud, sheep enterprise and DiGiorgio Family Wines.



Meanwhile, the 171,000ha Willeroo Station south-west of Katherine has been purchased by the Northern Territory's Brett family, Hamish Brett confirmed today.



The ABC reported the Brett family will pay $40 million for the 171,000ha Willeroo Station, north of Katherine, which Hancock Prospecting bought for around $30m in 2017.



The broadcaster says the adjacent Aroona Station has sold to the DiGiorgio family for $22.7m, which was purchased for approximately $20m in 2017.

Both bought by Hancock Prospecting in 2017, are part of a 1,876,629ha offering comprising seven stations across Western Australia and the NT, including a cattle herd of approximately 108,500 head that has the capacity to turn off up to 45,000 head of cattle per annum..



In September, more stations, Nerrima, Ruby Plains and Sturt Creek, were reportedly sold to two other Australians, Johnathan Emanuel and Viv Oldfield, respectively.

Elders put the portfolio on the market in March 2021, offering it as a whole or in individual pieces.

Farmonline has contacted the agents and Hancock for comment.

