Goat meat, Beefbank and plant-based ingredients: Ag news in brief

Goat slaughter has been trending upwards since last September, indicating the herd rebuild is maturing, which should translate to increased goat meat production in 2022.

Meat & Livestock Australia's chair Alan Beckett gave an optimistic overview of the goat business at the organisation's recent annual general meeting.

He said goat carcase weights were increasing on the back of improved seasonal conditions.

"In 2021 the goat herd matured, with many producers moving from opportune rangeland harvesting to managing breeding farms," Mr Beckett said.

"On the price front, over-the-hooks offerings for goats continue to hold premiums to those paid for sheep and lambs.

"Australia remains the largest exporter of goat meat despite it being a niche part of many diets.

"The United States is our largest market, taking 60 per cent of exports."

Re-importing wheat

Manufacturers of plant-based protein have outlined a seemingly ludicrous situation of having to re-import Australian-grown wheat for their products.

Speaking at the senate inquiry into labels on vegan foods that use livestock terms and images, Kjetil Hansen, from Deliciou, spoke about having to import key ingredients from overseas.

Deliciou's overseas supplier imports Australian wheat, processes it and then sends it back to Australian plant-based protein makers.

Mr Hansen described the situation as a 'huge lost opportunity' and said now was the time to invest in processing of plant-based food materials in Australia.

So many farmers would benefit, he said.

Fellow plant-based manufacturer Nick Hazell, founder and chief executive officer of v2foods, said he was shocked to find that protein extracts, concentrates and isolates which are the building blocks of alternative protein are not made in Australia.

"We do grow great legumes and pulses but no one has felt the need to invest in manufacturing in Australia up until now," he said.

He believes Australia can quadruple the amount of high protein soy it produces from current levels as the plant-protein sector grows.

His company was forming partnerships so that the soy can be grown and processed in Australia, something which he said involved hundreds of millions of dollars of investment.

Beefed up charity

WELL-KNOWN Queensland beef producer Bim Struss has joined the board of Beefbank.

Mr Struss has under his belt more than a decade of representing the cattle industry at both state and federal levels. He has chaired both marketing and animal welfare committees nationally and presently sits on the policy council advising the Cattle Council of Australia board, along with the Agforce board that represents in excess of 6000 farming families throughout Queensland.

Beefbank says it will be making announcements next year around a national campaign for more beef to help bring relief to many thousands of people who are in desperate need of food assistance.

Over 120,000 people each week receive food support from charities around Queensland alone.

Tough Christmas

NORTHERN Territory beef producers are furious with sudden new COVID restrictions, calling them severe and saying they have created a 'mess'.

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association says ever changing goal posts have made life difficult for all but now pastoralists - who live and work in some of the most remote regions of the NT - are once again copping the brunt of yet another new set of rule changes.

New measures, kicking in from December 20, will force all vaccinated arrivals to the Northern Territory to stay within the high-vaccination zones of Alice Springs, Katherine and Greater Darwin for 14 days.

NTCA chief executive officer Will Evans said boarding school students will be stuck hundreds of kilometres away from their families.

"Station workers will be unable to go interstate and come back without being forced to stay in a major centre. Interstate governesses and remote schoolroom teachers will be isolating in a city instead of teaching their students," he said.

The story Goat meat, Beefbank and plant-based ingredients: Ag news in brief first appeared on Farm Online.