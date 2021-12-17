Woolmark reunites with Shaun The Sheep for Christmas

Australian wool has teamed up with Britain's most mischievous animated sheep once again in time for Christmas.

Last year The Woolmark Company's partnership with Shaun the Sheep garnered praise for a short film spruiking the benefits of the sustainable fibre and now they're set to spread the message once again.

To mark the launch of Shaun the Sheep's latest film Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, multi-award-winning animation studio Aardman has created a festive short film.



Watch the latest Shaun the Sheep film here.

The film sees Shaun and his flock busily knitting Christmas jumpers from 100 per cent pure wool, naturally, to gift during the holidays.



Shirley spins dizzily like a giant bobbin as a jumper is made from their natural wool.



Shaun presents the super-soft wool jumper to Shirley who wraps up snug and warm, ready for the cold winter night.



"Christmas has come early for us as we deliver another wonderful partnership with The Woolmark Company," Aardman Animations marketing director Lucy Wendover said.



"We're delighted to celebrate the gift of giving natural wool jumpers and Shaun the Sheep is the perfect fit.



"The respect of nature and sustainability are key themes for Shaun the Sheep and increasingly important to the whole studio, so it's great to have this at the heart of the campaign."



Acting CEO of Australian Wool Innovation (The Woolmark Company's parent company) John Roberts said AWI was thrilled to partner once again with Aardman Studios on another Shaun the Sheep film.



"One of our key pillars is to drive more sustainable purchasing pathways," he said.



"There's never been a better time than the festive season to champion this message and encourage people to think about what they gift to friends and family.



"Shaun and his flock choose to gift wool jumpers, knowing this natural fibre is not only long-lasting but its emotional value is strong as it is handed down to from one owner to the next.



"We are confident this partnership will lead to extra sales of Australian wool in the northern winter.



"It also has the potential to build a long-lasting feel-good factor and attachment to our great fibre."



Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas will air on the ABC this Christmas.



