Edenhope property goes for just under $20 million

THE WIMMERA'S turbo-charged year for property sales has seen another strong result with a farm near Edenhope in far western Victoria selling for just shy of $20 million.

'Yiddinga', a 1486 hectare (3673 acre) property west of the township of Edenhope sold for $19.75 million according to auctioneers Ray White Victoria.

This equates to $13425/ha or $5370 an acre.

While much of the focus of sales in the Wimmera has been on cropping enterprises Yiddinga is primarily livestock focused with some cropping.

Andrew Farran, who has owned the property for the past 30 years, was the vendor while the Close family, who farm nearby at Apsley, were the buyers.

It is a second sale in the tens of millions in the southern Wimmera in recent months, along with the high profile sale of Corinella Farms, which had holdings through the Wimmera, nearby south-east South Australia and the Western District $370 million to various vendors.

Auctioned by Ray White Victoria director Jason Hellyer and marketed by their local agent Max Brown there were four bidders competing at the auction.

Mr Brown said the property which is bounded by three main bitumen roads and has had a recent wool clip of the order of 450 bales attracted considerable interest with enquiries received from all southern states and Western Australia.

"The result was particularly pleasing as it has sold for in line with local farm land values," Mr Brown said.

There are a couple of extras thrown in with the purchase if wanted.

"The purchaser also holds the option to buy the sheep flock on the property of some 15,000 sheep in line with a current local stock agents' valuation, as well as most of the plant and equipment." Mr Brown said.

