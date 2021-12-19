Bundy Rum and coffee liqueur? It's a thing now

Lovers of rum and coffee rejoice - Bundaberg Rum has teamed up with a coffee roaster and distiller near Sydney to launch a limited edition liqueur.



The collaboration blends Bundaberg Master Distillers' Blenders Edition Rum with Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, which is aged in rum barrels.

With tasting notes of coffee, dark chocolate, Christmas spices, brown sugar and raisins, the spirit was rested for three months in European and American Oak casks which previously contained Bundaberg's flagship rums.

Mr Black founder Tom Baker said Bundaberg's wide selection of oak made the process thoroughly enjoyable.



"We were like the proverbial kid in a candy store poring over the list of oak we could choose from," Mr Baker said.

"As luck would have it, they had a few spare barrels of Bundaberg Master Distillers' Blenders Edition that I convinced them to stick on the truck, so we added that to the final blend for good measure."



Mr Black Rum Barrel Aged Coffee Liqueur.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery marketing and experience manager Duncan Littler said they had long been fans of Mr Black's product and achievement in the industry.



"The Australian spirits industry is thriving at the moment and we've been thrilled to work with the Mr Black team to push the boundaries of Australian distilling even further," Mr Littler said.



"Not only has it been fantastic to collaborate and craft this exceptionally delicious new rum and coffee liqueur, we've also had a lot of fun doing so."



