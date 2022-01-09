Ausveg takes veg stats to the people

THREE hundred Olympic-sized swimming pools full of carrots in a year.

That's one of the visualisations presented in a new campaign from Ausveg to help consumers appreciate Australian vegetable production.



The "Know Your Ausveg" campaign aims to educate the public on the Australian vegetable and potato industries, using social media to raise awareness of the vegetable and potato sector's hard-working growers.



It will also highlight the contribution the industry makes to the national economy, the livelihoods of its workers and the health and wellbeing of every Australian.

Ausveg will be posting across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, encouraging industry and the broader public with the hashtag: #knowyourAUSVEG.

Ausveg national manager - communications Shaun Lindhe said the vegetable industry should be considered one of strongest performers of Australia's agriculture industry given its growing value of production, its prominence in retail and market settings across the country and its rising exporting presence.

RELATED READING

"The vegetable industry is highly technical, advanced and growing sector," Mr Lindhe said.



"It is a major contributor to agricultural employment and provides economic benefits to all businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain - it is the lifeblood of many regional and rural communities that rely on a thriving agriculture sector.

PLENTY: Australias vegetable producers grew enough potatoes to fill the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year.

"Vegetables are the biggest sector in the Australian horticulture industry with a farmgate value of nearly $5 billion, which according to ABARES data is larger than a number of other agriculture sectors, including most domestic meat markets (except cattle and calves), all fisheries and forestry industries, all pulses and oilseed crops, and is comparable to our milk and the combined fruit and nut industry.

"The vast majority of vegetables that are sold in Australia are grown in Australia.



"This tremendous effort is possible because of the hard work and determination of our vegetable growers and the support from the broader supply chain to assist in the supply vegetables for Australian and international consumers."

"The vegetable and potato sectors are significant players in Australian agriculture and a significant growth area as government targets the $100b goal.



"Ausveg will use the #knowyourAUSVEG campaign to highlight growers' achievements so that they get the overdue recognition that they deserve," Mr Lindhe said.

Some of the key vegetable industry statistics to be highlighted include:

Farmgate value of over $4.8 billion, with a fresh supply wholesale value of over $5 billion.

Larger than most domestic meat markets, all fisheries and forestry industries, all pulses and oilseed crops, and is comparable to our milk and the combined fruit and nut industry

Production of more 3.8 million tonnes, with enough fresh supply for 87kg per person.

For those wondering, the top five vegetables by value are:

Potatoes ( $800m) Tomatoes ( $560m) Leafy Salad Vegetables ( $410m) Mushrooms ( $360m) Broccoli / Baby Broccoli ( $280m) And the top five vegetables by volume are:

Top 5 vegetables by volume

Potatoes ( 1.45 million t) Tomatoes ( 470,000t) Carrots ( 335,000t) Onions ( 270,000t) Head Lettuce ( 139,000t)

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Ausveg takes veg stats to the people first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.