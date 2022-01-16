Qualipac to test out OmniOrder

A MAJOR Queensland vegetable producer will trial a new digital trading and supply chain optimisation platform for fresh produce and perishable products.

Lockyer Valley-based vegetable grower Qualipac will test out OmniOrder, a product from South Australian agtech startup Optomni.



The pilot is a milestone for Optomni which has a mission to "reduce food losses in the supply chain and help Australian growers and wholesalers get a better return for their produce".



The platform will allow Qualipac to manage inventory at the batch level, take orders digitally with a trading app, and reconcile everything automatically.

Optomni chief executive officer Murad Mekhtiev said the company was proud to start the project with Qualipac to digitalise and automate ordering and inventory processes.



"We are excited to deploy OmniOrder which will give us a permanent online 'shop face' which doesn't need to be separately managed," Mr Mekhtiev said.



Qualipac specialises in growing, packing and supplying produce throughout Australia and overseas to the domestic and overseas market.



It is owned and operated by the Qualischefski family who have been farming vegetables since the early 1940s.

Qualipac sales and marketing manager Kees Versteeg said the program will be a time saver.

"It simply works as we manage our inventory normally, and cuts down on manual data entry, and we can use it for both direct sales and sales through wholesalers," Mr Versteeg said.



Mr Mekhtiev said much of the industry still relied on paper-based processes for inventory management, ordering and marketing.



"A range of solutions exist to digitalise, but digitalising by itself usually doesn't bring about the return on investment to justify making a change to current processes," he said.



"Only automation and optimisation bring that, so our goal is to go a step or two beyond existing solutions in order to maximise ROI and impact."

