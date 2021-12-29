Maccas buys big into Aussie ag

FAST food giant McDonald's Australia purchased 133.3 million kilograms of potatoes last year.

It's just one of the figures released by the chain highlighting its input into the agriculture sector and the national supply chain.

The company delivered the figures in the lead up to National Agriculture Day on November 19.

Other items on the list included:

7.2 million kilograms of lettuce



1.8 million kilograms of cucumbers for salads and to make signature pickles

1.6 million kilograms of fresh tomatoes

1.5 million kilograms of onions

84.5 million cage-free eggs

68.9 million litres of fresh milk

30.3 million kilograms of Aussie beef

23.6 kilograms of wheat flour for buns

17.9 million kilograms of chicken

5 million kilograms of cheese

McDonald's Australia director of supply chain and sustainability Kylie Freeland said Aussie ingredients were essential to McDonald's as it aims to always source and promote local.



"This year's shopping list is a powerful demonstration of the resilience of our Aussie farmers and the strength of a local supply chain that has fed McDonald's customers for 50 years," Ms Freeland said.



"Throughout 2020, we worked in close partnership with suppliers as we shifted our operations to drive thru, takeaway and delivery services.

"We really moved as one to keep the majority of Macca's restaurants open and our menu available to millions of people."

MAJOR: McDonald's is a big contributor to Australian agriculture.

Last year, McDonald's Australia worked with the federal government to develop a country of origin webpage to help showcase how much Aussie produce goes into our iconic products.

Federal agriculture minister David Littleproud said McDonald's had led the way in letting Australian consumers know where the food they eat comes from.

"By doing so, McDonald's are helping Australians make informed choices and that ultimately helps our farmers," he said.

"It means money goes back into the pocket of the men and women on the land who are producing the best food in the world."

Queensland crisp lettuce producer Anthony Staatz, Lockyer Valley supplies McDonald's and gave a big tick of approval for dealing with the company.



"Here at Koala Farms, we have been producing leafy greens throughout the pandemic," Mr Staatz said.



"To say that it has caused major disruption within our business would be an understatement.

"McDonald's has consistently supported us along the way, and we have been able to rely on their orders each week.



"When you go through disruption like we have, that consistency means a lot."

Ms Freeland said the supply chain makes an important investment into Australian businesses, jobs and the continued growth and profitability of agriculture.

"That investment extends from Aussie paddock to global plate, with McDonald's exporting around $175 million worth of produce to its overseas restaurants each year," she said.

"Export is a core part of our supply chain and another way we use our scale and reach for the good of our farmers, suppliers and economy."

There are more than 1000 McDonald's restaurants across Australia, nearly 85 per cent of which are franchised and run by local businessmen and women.



The story Maccas buys big into Aussie ag first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.