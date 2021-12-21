Cattle farmer strong after broken neck

BREAKING your neck might be a sign for some to get out of farming, however for John Goyder it further cemented his idealistic view to keep looking forward and not look back.

At 83, Mr Goyder has more spring in his step than many 30-year-olds, moving with the agility that's never usually afforded to someone who has suffered such a serious injury.

But just a mere four years ago he endured just that.

He had just sold 350 Angus female cattle to a buyer who had requested they stay on Mr Goyder's farm until he could get his yards up to scratch, with the provision that hay would be provided to Mr Goyder.

"I was feeding the cattle on this particular day, I had another chap helping me, I had a roll of hay on the forks of the tractor and I was watching the other bloke bring the cattle up from about half a kilometre away," Mr Goyder said.

"I had a hand on the machine and the forks kept on coming up.

"I wasn't concentrating, I had so much on my mind at the time and the hay bail went over my head and broke my neck.

"It was 300 kilograms, pretty heavy."

With Mr Goyder pinned under the hay bale, Bob Clarke helped him off the tractor and after assessing that he could still feel his feet and was surprisingly conscious, he told Mr Goyder's wife Pamela to call for help.

While a helicopter was on standby, Mr Goyder was transferred by ambulance to Bunbury hospital and after three days was transferred to Royal Perth Hospital where he stayed for almost 12 weeks.

After five days, doctors installed a halo-vest.

"They came up with a Bunnings drill and put four holes in my head, plus a halo on my head, a thing on my chest and screwed it down," he said.

"I can tell you now, it might be OK to look at them but it's no good to wear them.

"They have put a plate in my back as the C6 (vertebrae) was broken but I'm in no pain and I do just as much now as I did then, probably more.

"I never stop, you don't stop - farmers who stop are dead."

This 'get on with it' attitude is one that many farmers can relate to and in Mr Goyder's case he has been able to get on with farming in a way that suits him.

Currently agisting cattle, with two clients on board, he finds it's the best way to make the most from his property.

"It just takes a little bit of normal husbandry and looking after the animals," he said

"I've got a very good way with animals, I know when they want to be shifted and they know when I'm going to shift them.

"I don't chase them with a bike, I don't use dogs, as you don't need it."

Out among the cattle he loves, John Goyder takes a calm approach to cattle farming.

Something of an animal whisperer, Mr Goyder has a reputation for selling calm, healthy cattle.

"We sold a 100 head of beautiful Angus mated heifers this year and all of the chaps who bought them said 'we want to buy his cattle again next year', so that's enough for me, that's what makes it worthwhile, when others can see the difference," he said.

As one of seven children, Mr Goyder's passion for cattle farming ran in the family, with his father Barr Goyder starting the tradition with a station up north, Dalgety Downs.

For the past 55 years Mr Goyder has resided on a modest 60 hectares at Ferguson Valley.

Prior to that he farmed for 17 years in what is known now as 'Golden Valley Tree Park' in Balingup, a spot that since 2001 is on the Register of Heritage Places.

During this time in Balingup his enterprise consisted of dairy cattle, sheep and orchards.

Always having a soft spot for cattle, the decision to leave Balingup was driven by a lack of scope.

While Mr Goyder only has small cattle numbers at the moment, he leases land if those numbers expand.

However it didn't start that way, originally breeding and milking cows on 121 hectares with his brother Anthony Goyder, who lost his battle to Parkinson's disease in 2017.

This year has been very productive for Mr Goyder, receiving the right amount of rain for his pasture to flourish.

A strategic thinker, he installed irrigation systems on the property about 30 years ago.

"We get our water for irrigation from Wellington Dam and previously it was getting down to category dangerous," he said.

"This year it was centimetres from flowing over, which hopefully means there is enough water there now for the next year or so.

"I am one of the only people still using the dam, because the cattle prices were so bad in the past people weren't using it as it cost so much."

Mr Goyder has traditionally also grown hay every year, but this year decided against it, with good rains developing plenty of pasture.

When it comes to agisting and holding good quality cattle, he believes it comes down to a simple equation.

"If you're going to have cattle, you have to have good grass and make sure they don't get scared," Mr Goyder said.

"If the cattle get scared, it's the worst thing for them.

"If you want them to eat and grow fat, you need to feed them the right mix and treat them well."

