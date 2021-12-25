Hay bales help deliver some Christmas cheer

MOTORISTS driving along the Great Southern Highway near West Pingelly are in for a visual treat with a Christmas tree made out of hay bales.

It is hard to miss, standing at five and a half metres tall.

Catherine Hughes is the creative genius behind the tree, hoping to deliver a little festive season joy to passing motorists.

"The past four years I have done a tyre stack at our mail box, but with COVID and everything else that has happened this year, I wanted to do something bigger and better, something that could be seen from the highway," Ms Hughes said.

With two blue trees already at the location, she knew it was the perfect spot.

Last year Ms Hughes attempted a similar idea but due to other commitments, the tree ended up being smaller than planned.

Being more organised this year, she was able to make a statement.

"I thought I need to do something where everyone can celebrate at Christmas even if they are not with us," Ms Hughes said.

"I wanted to make a big statement, something to say hello to everyone on the highway.

"I just want to make people smile, make them happy and think oh that's so nice that someone has gone to the effort."

The Hughes family's Geebin Farm has been in the area for 100 years.

