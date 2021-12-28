Technology helps with hectic harvest

RUSSELL and Cate Inman, Cadoux, are well into their 5300 hectare cropping program, happy with the yield numbers they were seeing early this month.

"We're in a part of the crop now that's going 5.8 tonnes (per hectare) so it's pretty good," Mr Inman said.

At the time of being interviewed he said they were yet to get into the frost-affected part of the wheat crop which would inevitably see a drop in yield, but he was hopeful the crop would yield about 3.5t/ha and expects to finish harvest this week.

A sharp frost event on September 2 where the temperature dropped to -5°C for up to five hours caused severe damage, impacting the wheat crop and 400ha of barley.

Despite the frost though, the barley still yielded an average of 3.2t/ha, with half of it going Malt, which "was a pleasant surprise".

The 800ha of canola yielded 2.4t/ha and 1100ha of lupins yielding 2.3t/ha.

Although disappointed with the frost event, current high prices will make this a successful and profitable year for the business.

The Inman's 5300ha cropping enterprise, Woodside Farm, was purchased by the couple about 30 years ago, with parts of it originally belonging to Mr Inman's maternal grandparents.

It has an average rainfall of 350 millimetres a year, although 2021 has recorded about 400mm to date.

A couple of Case IH headers, a 9240 and 8250, along with a new Case IH Magnum 310 and a Steiger Quadtrac are key members of the Inman team, with the technology available on todays' machines something Mr Inman credits with making him a better farmer and their business more efficient and profitable.

The Inmans also appreciate the reliable and expert support they receive from their local Case IH dealership, Boekeman Machinery in Wongan Hills.

This support helps ensure the farming business runs efficiently and successfully.

"We farm a lot better than we used to, and I think that goes for everyone," Mr Inman said.

"We're now minimum-till, so we're a lot more efficient in how we do things, and when you factor in the technology, like guidance systems and yield mapping, it takes our current farming practices to another level.

"You get crops in faster and more efficiently, and there's so much information now right at your fingertips.

"We're certainly better farmers than we were 20 years ago."

The evolution of the technology makes him excited for the future of the nations' ag industry.

"I enjoy the everyday challenges of farming and the way the industry is moving forward is exciting, too," he said.

The progress we've made in the past 15 years is quite amazing, it's changing all the time, and you're always learning.

"I am excited to be farming in the future and look forward to seeing what happens in the next few years."

