Manufacturer outlines big plans

AS 2021 draws to a close, Case IH Australia New Zealand already has a list of new year resolutions, satisfying customer expectations with some highly-anticipated new product releases and remaining focused on helping dealerships tackle staffing challenges highlighted in a recent dealer network-wide survey.

"We're hopeful 2022 will mean a return to 'business as usual' for Case IH in terms of resuming more face-to-face contact with our dealers and customers, particularly through the likes of field days that have certainly suffered as a result of COVID-19 restrictions," said Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Pete McCann.

"We've got a lot of exciting news to share next year, and new products to showcase, that we know will help our customers maximise their productivity and efficiency and, in turn, their bottom line.

"Mother Nature has continued to challenge the nation's ag sector through 2021 and while we can't do anything about the weather, we can continue to offer the most up to date and tech-advanced machinery available when farmers are finally able to return to business as usual in their own operations."

This year Case IH introduced the new AFS Connect Steiger and AFS Connect Optum to the market, hot on the heels of the AFS Connect Magnum in 2020.

The AFS Connect portal is the key, giving the customer a view of the field operations, fleet information and agronomic data from their preferred device, wherever they are, and also allowing for the sharing of this information with trusted third parties.

"The AFS Connect technology represents the future direction for the entire Case IH tractor line-up, from the design upgrades and enhancements, to the suite of new technology driving new levels of efficiency and productivity and the connectivity that enables producers to control the operations from virtually anywhere," said Jason Wood, Case IH product manager for the Optum, Magnum, Steiger and Patriot range.

After opening customer orders for the new Optum in October, customers will start to take delivery of the tractors early next year.

The first of the new Case IH Austoft 9000 Series will also reach our shores in early 2022, the new-look sugarcane harvester officially launched into the local market in September.

Also boasting the AFS Connect technology of the high horsepower tractor ranges, the 9000 Series has created enormous interest, with initial orders already filled.

Case IH is also preparing for the introduction next year of a new sprayer and several new additions to its hay and harvest range, and has just announced local customers will have the opportunity in 2022 to benefit from a new partnership with MacDon involving co-branded draper headers designed for Case IH's Axial-Flow combines.

This follows the recent completion of the acquisition by Case IH parent company CNH Industrial of Raven Industries, a leader in precision agriculture technology, and CNH Industrial also announced in September that it was expanding its presence in the New Zealand market, taking back the distribution from CB Norwood Distributors of its Case IH and New Holland brands to its dealerships across the country.

Mr McCann said the staffing challenges highlighted in a CNH Industrial survey earlier in the year would also be a priority for the brand in 2022.

The survey was completed by about 90 per cent of the CNHI dealer network, with 97pc of respondents saying they had advertised for staff in the period from July 20, 2020, to June 21, 2021, seeking to fill almost 800 positions, but as at July 1 this year, half of the positions remained vacant.

"This issue has been a long-term one that we're committed to working with our dealerships on," Mr McCann said.

"Ensuring adequate staffing levels is critical to the efficient and effective running of dealer businesses, and ensures customers receive the level of assistance and service they deserve.

"Through CNH Industrial we already have a number of initiatives in place and will build on these through 2022."

Mr McCann said the global demand for machinery would remain high into 2022 and this demand, combined with ongoing supply chain challenges, would continue to impact on the delivery times for parts and machinery. COVID, port and shipping challenges and shortages of materials for parts produced by second- and third-party suppliers are all contributing factors.

"Case IH continues to work closely with our dealers and manufacturing facilities to maintain the supply of parts and machinery into Australia, but there are a whole raft of issues beyond our control at the moment that are challenging all OEMs," he said.

"My advice to customers is that if you're considering new machinery for 2022, contact your local dealer as soon as possible and get your orders in."

