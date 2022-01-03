Quality for Premier Mated Beef Female Sale

PRODUCERS looking for quality PTIC beef heifers should look no further than this week's Nutrien Livestock WA's Premier Mated Beef Female Sale.

The sale at Boyanup this Thursday, January 6, will present the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to secure classy, well-bred beef heifers.

In the sale the Nutrien Livestock South West team expects to offer a top line-up of 530 heifers from some of the best breeding herds in the region.

The majority of the yarding will be Angus heifers with more than 440 head on offer, but for producers looking for something that isn't black, there will also be Murray Grey, Gelbvieh and Charolais-Murray Grey cross heifers in the offering.

When it comes to purchasing, buyers will be able to buy with supreme confidence in terms of not only quality but also pregnancy and health (BVDV) status.

In terms of the quality, this can not be questioned, as the heifers have undergone a selection criteria, when inspected by members of the Nutrien Livestock team including South West livestock manager Peter Storch and South West sales co-ordinator Ralph Mosca.

When it comes to pregnancy and health status, all the heifers on offer are vendor guaranteed PTIC within 30 days of the sale and have been ear-notch tested BVDV free, giving buyers another reason to have supreme confidence in the line-up.

Scott River Trading, Karridale, will be among the larger vendors at Nutrien Livestock WA's Premier Mated Beef Female Sale on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Boyanup, offering 25 Angus heifers PTIC to Angus bulls and 25 Murray Grey heifers PTIC to Murray Grey bulls, all owner-bred based on pure Monterey bloodlines and due to calve from February 23 to May 11, 2022.

Mr Storch said the sale would have an outstanding yarding of 530 locally bred beef females offered.

"All females have been inspected and ready to be sold to prospective buyers looking for quality bred breeders," Mr Storch said.

"I believe this year's yarding will be a standout regarding quality, femininity and mating to (quality) bulls.

"They will impress any buyer who can attend with confidence and select from the best WA can offer."

Mr Mosca said this sale had over time, earned the reputation as offering only quality females and this time around would be no exception.

"Again the sale will see many of our long-term regular vendors supporting it with their annual consignments plus a couple of new vendors," Mr Mosca said.

"The vendors will again present another outstanding yarding of quality mated heifers which buyers will not be disappointed in.

"It is a really even and outstanding line-up of mated heifers across all breeds.

The Toovey family, LT Toovey & Sons, Cranbrook, return to the 2022 sale with a sizeable offering of 42 owner-bred Angus heifers PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from February 25 to April 29, 2022.

"While Angus females will dominate the offering there will also be a good number of heifers that aren't black for buyers looking for these types.

"The sale will provide a great opportunity for producers to secure young mated females with their whole lives ahead of them and use them to replace some older breeders in the herd while returns for cull cows are strong."

The Angus heifer offering will lead the sale and the biggest vendor in this section will be long-term vendors Mark and Peta-Jane Harris, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup and Dardanup, with 94 quiet, feminine, heifers.

Nutrien Livestock, Capel, Donnybrook and Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham said Treeton Lake had built a very good reputation for providing the market with top quality females and this year they would offer buyers both AI and bull bred options.

"They are big impressive heifers that will present very well on sale day," Mr Waddingham said.

The 20 to 22 month old heifers are majority owner-bred and come from the Harris family's breeding herd of 200 head, while the rest were purchased in as weaners especially with this sale in mind.

The owner-bred heifers are based on Cherylton, Black Market and Coonamble Angus bloodlines.

All the heifers were AI'd to Coonamble Nic Nat and then backed up by Mordallup and Cherylton sires.

All the bulls used were selected for their low to medium birthweights and high growth rates.

The heifers have all been pregnancy tested and foetal aged which has resulted in the family being able to offer them in four lines with compact calvings.

Anniebrook return vendors the Dennis family, GF Dennis & Co, will offer 35 Angus heifers PTIC to Angus bulls with a calving window from February 18 to April 13, 2022.

Broken down, there will be 28 heifers which are PTIC to Coonamble Nic Nat and are due to calve on March 2.

The rest of the offering are all carrying calves to the back up bulls.

There are 32 heifers due to calve from March 2 to April 30, 18 due to calve from March 24 to April 14 and 16 due to calve from April 14 to April 30.

All the heifers were ear-notch tested at weaning or when they were purchased and then received Pestigard twice prior to joining which Mr Harris said gave the best chance of the heifer and the calf not having pestivirus.

The heifers have also had their 7in1 annual booster, a Dectomax drench and a Multimin treatment.

The next biggest vendor in the Angus run will be the Russell family, E & C Russell, Bridgetown, with an offering of 49 owner-bred and purchased in Angus heifers.

The owner-bred heifers have been bred from Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines and will be distinguished separately on the day.

All the heifers from the Russells have been AI'd to Millah Murrah Lakeside and backed up with Mordallup Angus bulls.

The line is due to calve from February 23.

Another big vendor in the Angus run will be another long-time sale supporter the Muir family, GD Muir & Co, Manjimup, with 42 genuine, purebred Angus heifers.

The unregistered, young females come from the family's commercial herd and have been joined to homebred, easy calving Mordallup bulls.

The classy maidens are due to calve from February 4 to May 7.

Regular vendors, the Toovey family, LT Toovey & Sons, Cranbrook, will also be among the bigger vendors of Angus heifers with a large line of 42 owner-bred heifers on offer based on their own Boyacup Angus bloodlines, which have a strong Coonamble influence in them.

The May/June 2020-drop heifers are in calf to Boyacup Angus bulls and will calve from February 25 to April 29.

Mr Waddingham said the Tooveys would present a very good draft of heifers.

"They are typical of the type of females the family is well-known to breed," Mr Waddingham said.

"The herd's depth of breeding is evident in the offering of long, deep and thick bodied heifers with beautiful feminine heads."

Bridgetown producers Graham and Jill Oliver, GW & J Oliver, will also present a sizeable draft of 48 Angus heifers.

The thick, deep, roomy heifers were purchased out of last year's Independent Rural Agents weaner sale from the Bendotti family.

Nutrien Livestock, Donnybrook representative Dean Taaffe said the heifers were of outstanding quality and the type of cattle you would like to have in your front paddock.

The line on offer from the Olivers were synchronised AI-mated to Millah Murrah Lakeside and backed up by a Monterey Angus bull.

Broken down, there are 31 PTIC to Millah Murrah Lakeside and due to calve from March 1 and then 17 which are PTIC to the back up bull and due to calve from March 15 to April 25.

The Dennis family, GF Dennis & Co, Anniebrook, will also be among the larger vendors with an offering of 35 Angus heifers which were purchased as specially selected unmated heifers last season with the aim of joining them and presenting them in this sale.

The line is PTIC to an Angus sire and is due to calve from February 18 to April 13.

Candyup Farms, Boyup Brook and Sandlewood Farms, Harvey, will also offer 35 Angus heifers each which are PTIC to Angus bulls.

Both lines are PTIC to Sheron Farm Angus bulls, the Candyup Farms' line is due to calve from March 4 to May 6, while the Sandlewood Farm line is due from March 1 to May 24.

The Murray Grey heifers on offer will be equally as impressive as their Angus counterparts and leading the charge will be a draft of 40 sweet, roomy grey heifers from Wulura Farms, Yallingup Siding.

The quiet heifers, which are based on predominantly Monterey bloodlines are in calf to Monterey and Melaleuca Murray Grey bulls selected for their low birthweights.

The heifers are due to calve from March 7 to May 15.

Along with offering 25 owner-bred Angus heifers Scott River Trading, Karridale, will also offer 25 owner-bred, Murray Grey heifers, which are based on pure Monterey bloodlines.

The heifers have been joined to a Monterey Murray Grey bull.

The operation's line of Angus heifers are based on Monterey Angus bloodlines and are PTIC to Monterey bulls.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry said both lines of heifers were well-grown and wouldn't disappoint.

Both lines will calve from February 23 to May 11.

All females in the sale will be tagged with Nutrien Livestock management sale tags, with lot/pen number and individual number displayed on the front of the tag, for ease of identification for buyers in future years.

Catalogues will have been sent via post to past and new buyers and are available from the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury and Manjimup branches for interested producers.

Prospective buyers can also view videos of the heifers on offer in the sale on youtube by searching 'Nutrien Bunbury'.

