New boss for Mid West Development Commission

GERALDTON man Robert Houwen has been appointed as chairman of the Mid West Development Commission.

He is the dealer principal of Geraldton Toyota and chairman of the Midwest Community Enterprises Limited, which operates the Geraldton branch of Bendigo Community Bank.

Mr Houwen has previously served as president of the Mid West Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rotary Club of Geraldton Greenough, and President of the Brigades Football Club.

Current Mid West Development Commission chairman Tim Glenister has agreed to remain on the board as deputy chairman for a transition period.

Regional Development Commissions are key to the State government's job creating agenda on the ground in regional Western Australia, working to grow and diversify the State's regional economies.

"The Mid West continues to grow and thrive, backed by the strong performance of the region's agriculture and mining sector and with major new opportunities emerging in renewable hydrogen, aquaculture and tourism," said Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Rob is a long-term Geraldton local and his deep connection to the Mid West community will help to push forward economic development initiatives across the region.

"I thank Tim Glenister for his service as chairman at the Commission and for very kindly agreeing to remain on as deputy chairman for a transitional period."