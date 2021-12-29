Forum to deliver grain industry updates

REGISTRATIONS are open for Western Australia's premier grains industry forum - the 2022 Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth.

The two-day event will be held at Crown Perth on February 21-22.

GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird said nearly 600 people attended this year's event, which showcased the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations to improve the productivity and profitability of the grains industry.

"The GRDC Grains Research Update in Perth is an important forum for growers, advisers, researchers and industry service providers to connect and share insights and knowledge to help further the State's thriving export-focused grain industry," Mr Bird said.

"The 2021 record-breaking season has left the bulk of growers and the grains industry generally in a great position to look at opportunities to invest in further improvements to increase the sustainability and profitability of farms and the industry."

GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee said information presented at the Update ranged from research information to underpin improved agronomic practices for increased profitability on-farm, through to broader insights on big picture trends and issues affecting the industry overall.

"2022 will be a challenging year with input prices expected to rise considerably," Mr Lee said.

"In order to remain competitive, we must continually adapt and change, which means updating our knowledge to adjust our farming systems to meet market and climate challenges and opportunities."

The plenary sessions will feature information from GRDC's investment with CSIRO investigating the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that come from grain farming and the grains industry.

There will be industry representatives presenting a market outlook for the WA grains industry for 2022 and longer term.

There will also be a session exploring ag tech developments relevant to local graingrowers, featuring a leading international expert from the USA discussing what growers can expect from advances in gene editing technology.

More than 40 concurrent sessions will be held over the two days on important issues impacting on crop choices and variety performance, farming systems, agronomy tips, crop protection from important weeds, pests and diseases, through to information on crop nutrition in the face of increased fertiliser costs.

Extended focus sessions will take place after lunch on the second day and will include a carbon session on reducing net emissions in the grains industry, as well as weed control and fertiliser strategies.

After the success of the new researcher snapshots in 2021, these will form part of the day two program running concurrently to the focus group sessions.

This gives up-and-coming researchers the chance to show the grains industry what they are working on and receive valuable feedback.

The Perth event will be followed by six one-day regional Updates across the graingrowing regions of Dongara (March 1), Bencubbin (March 3), Hyden (March 9), Kojonup (March 23) with a further two update events to be held in July/August,

In line with WA's safe transition plan and Crown's COVID-19 vaccination policy, Crown Perth will require all guests to be fully vaccinated when visiting Crown after January 31.

Crown has advised that this will apply to all attendees at the major grain industry event.

More information: Go to giwa.org.au/2022researchupdates, grdc.com.au/updates or contact the convenor, the Grain Industry Association of WA, on 6262 2128 or at researchupdates@giwa.org.au

