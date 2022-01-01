Volvo Penta's electrification journey

VOLVO Penta continues to pass milestones in its electrification journey as part of the Volvo Group's extensive electromobility agenda.

The Volvo Group recently announced its ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, at the latest.

And the group is now committing to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) -- with targets and roadmaps established earlier this year.

To support these sustainability goals, Volvo Penta is accelerating its efforts to reach zero emissions - through fossil-free, renewable fuels, hybrid and electric technology.

In the latest development, the company has delivered and integrated its electric driveline into the first of a series of prototype fully electric terminal tractors to United States' customer, TICO - which will be testing the prototypes with a variety of major fleet partners.

The success and speed of this project can be attributed to several key factors.

Firstly, a strong collaboration between TICO and Volvo Penta helped to solve common development issues quickly.

Secondly, this solution is based on proven Volvo Group technology tailored to TICO's application in terms of performance and energy needs.

Thirdly, Volvo Penta's knowledge of electromobility and its experience accumulated during earlier projects has paved the way for this latest achievement.

And finally, when it comes to developing tailor-made electric driveline solutions, Volvo Penta's full system supply approach - handling the development and installation of the complete electric driveline solution and its integration into the vehicle - has allowed TICO to focus on improving the vehicle's functionality.

"The market demand for electrification is everywhere in the applications we support," said TICO head of R&D Daryl Berryman.

"In the port industries, in the distribution industries, in the rail industry - electromobility is the new cutting-edge technology that everybody wants.

"It's the natural evolution of all transportation and we want to be pioneers.

"To achieve this teamwork is key - by working with Volvo Penta, we've established a team where everyone plays a different role, and the results speak for themselves."

The perfect fit

Ports and distribution hubs have highly organised fleets and operations with favourable environments to develop charging infrastructure, having well-defined duty cycles, making them the perfect fit for this kind of technology.

Volvo Penta analysed the operations of the TICO customer in real-time and based its electric system on this data and simulations.

With good management of electrified vehicle fleets and access to high-power charging opportunities, this new technology could mean fleet owners will see notable benefits from a total cost of ownership perspective, including:

Eliminated fuel costs

This will be even more important for the future, with prices rising and emissions legislation becoming more restrictive.

Reduced maintenance - electric drivelines have much fewer maintenance requirements compared to conventional solutions.

Reduced vehicle stoppages and need for spare parts.

Possibilities to benefit from green incentives.

Next steps

TICO will build a series of prototypes in close collaboration with Volvo Penta.

These prototypes will be tested and continuously developed, fine-tuned, and improved.

This approach embodies Volvo Penta's process of tackling new product development.

The company puts a strong emphasis on understanding end users' needs and delivering technology and solutions that meet those needs but that are also reliable, safe, and create value.

"The industry is undergoing a major transformation," said Volvo Penta Industrial president Giorgio Paris.

"Increasingly, customers, such as TICO, are driving demand for new technologies and more sustainable power solutions - and we are committed to supporting and implementing these changes," Mr Paris said.

"We see our customers as our biggest asset here, and only by working in close collaboration with them we can ensure that new technologies meet the same high-quality standards expected of a premium brand."