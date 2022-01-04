Wool thermal packaging company receives $250K seed funding

A company providing wool thermal packaging as an alternative to polystyrene has been awarded $250,000 in seed funding through a NSW program aimed at boosting the commercialisation of research.

Planet Protector Packaging is one of the recipients of funding through the latest round of the Innovation Districts Challenge, facilitated through Investment NSW.



The company was chosen for its work in collaboration with the University of Wollongong to develop a sustainable thermal packaging solution using waste wool.



Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres said backing innovative companies in emerging areas would help to enhance Australia's sovereign manufacturing capabilities and boost local supply chains.



"We have seen the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply chains, which is why it's critical we back home-grown innovative companies looking to expand and grow right here in NSW," he said.



"The challenge winners represent a range of companies in different sectors who are united in their efforts to solve big problems which impact all people in NSW."



Planet Protector Packaging CEO Joanne Howarth said the company was grateful for the support from Investment NSW and the University of Wollongong.



"Planet Protector Packaging is beyond excited to be announced as a recipient of the NSW R&D Innovation Districts Challenge," she said.



"We look forward to our continuing collaboration with the University of Wollongong as we transform food and pharmaceutical supply chains across Oceania."

