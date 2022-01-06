World's biggest macadamia producer fined $400k over safety breaches

The world's single largest macadamia producer, Saratoga Holdings Pty Ltd, has been fined $410,000 for multiple safety breaches.

The company was sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday for three offences of failing to comply with a health and safety duty and one offence of failing in the duty to notify of notifiable incidents.



It follows a December court hearing where the company pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted.



The company, founded by Phil Zadro, has orchards from northern NSW to Central Queensland and South Africa.



In 1983, Mr Zadro built a macadamia processing factory in Lismore, NSW, and formed a new company of growers, naming it MPC (Macadamia Processing Company), now known as Marquis Macadamias.



Phil and Peter Zadro are listed as directors of Marquis.

Saratoga Holdings has been contacted for comment.

