Temporary homes for cyclone workers

BUILDERS undertaking restoration works in the Mid West following ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja will soon have access to temporary regional accommodation.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Minister Bridget McKenzie said more than 2400 residential properties and structures needed repair or rebuilding after Cyclone Seroja tore through the coastal and inland Mid West region last April.

"Unfortunately, builders and tradespeople have struggled to access accommodation, hindering reconstruction and recovery efforts in the region," Ms McKenzie said.

"The Temporary Accommodation for Workers program will enable them to stay locally while undertaking much-needed work.

"Temporary accommodation will also be available for workers from other industries that are equally critical in helping impacted communities to get back on their feet and recover from this disaster.

"A mix of temporary accommodation solutions has been considered under this program to ensure they are fit-for-purpose and tailored to the needs of a region, in an effort to rebuild for the community."

WA Acting Minister for Emergency Services Reece Whitby said the State government had been working closely with the affected local governments to determine demand and consider suitable options for temporary accommodation.

"This demand-driven program includes the supply of up to 60 beds through a fixed term arrangement with an accommodation facility in Kalbarri, as well as mobile units for the inland areas," Mr Whitby said.

"Impacted community members are ready to repair and rebuild and this program aims to support the rebuilding process and enable them to move forward on their recovery journey.

"While the recovery and rebuilding effort is expected to take some time, we will continue to support every impacted community for as long as it takes."

The Temporary Accommodation for Workers program is in addition to the $107.1 million recovery packages previously announced under the DRFA following Cyclone Seroja.

For information on Cyclone Seroja disaster assistance go to emergency.wa.gov.au/recovery

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.