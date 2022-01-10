CBH takes to the sky for regional WA

THE CBH Group has joined forces with the Royal Flying Doctor Service WA (RFDS WA) and Lifeline WA to support their Flights for Life appeal that will turn a fleet of planes into flying billboards for mental health.

Both services have experienced unprecedented and sustained demand for their services over the last two years as Western Australians continue to face extraordinary challenges.

The RFDS WA has seen a significant increase in demand from patients needing mental health care with 421 patients in 2020/21 requiring an emergency retrieval by the RFDS.

Meanwhile Lifeline WA answered a call for help every 30 seconds this festive season.

The Flight for Life appeal marks the first time the RFDS WA and Lifeline WA have joined forces to raise funds and awareness of their much-needed services.

CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said the co-operative is extremely proud to support the Flight for Life appeal.

"We're proud to be able to support our major partners, RFDS WA and Lifeline WA, in their appeal to provide support for Western Australians who may be struggling with their mental health," Mr Macnamara said.

"Both of these organisations are headed by chief executives who hail from WA regions, with Lorna from Lifeline WA growing up in Narembeen and Rebecca from RFDS WA from Northam.

"Both have an acute understanding of the needs of graingrowers and have the motivation to spread the message of support far and wide.

"We have been long-term supporters of the RFDS WA for the past eight years, supporting their aeromedical fund and assisting with the surveying of runways located in our grain growing communities.

"While our partnership with Lifeline WA is relatively new, we're pleased to have supported the recent publication of the Regional Crisis Resource Pack, which aims to be a central source of contact information for mental health services in the grain growing regions."

The Flight for Life appeal will see the CBH logo featured alongside the Lifeline WA 13 11 14 number on an RFDS WA PC-12 aircraft until March.

Lifeline WA has answered the highest number of calls in its history over the past 12-months, with more than 65,000 Western Australians reaching out to the Lifeline WA 13 11 14 crisis support service.

Lifeline WA chief executive officer Lorna McGregor said Christmas time is a season of joy and celebration for many people, but sadly for others it can be a time of anxiety, loneliness, and isolation.

"For people living and working in regional and remote Western Australia, where access to general health and mental health services can be limited, holidays can feel even more isolating," Ms McGregor said.

"Be assured Lifeline WA are at the end of the phone and we encourage anyone who needs to talk to call 13 11 14."

Together, the two organisations provided more than 1000 people with support this Christmas, offering 24-hour access to critical services to people who live, work and travel right across WA.

RFDS WA chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson said the Flying Doctor currently retrieves about eight patients experiencing mental health issues each week.

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with Lifeline WA to help raise awareness of mental health issues right across Western Australia," Ms Tomkinson said.

"CBH Group and the wider grain growing community in Western Australia have provided significant support for the Flying Doctor in WA for many years and we are thrilled to have their support for our Flights for Life campaign."

Donations to the campaign can be made through the RFDS website: rfds-wa.giveeasy.org/flights-for-life and all funds received will be split between the two organisations.

