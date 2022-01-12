Texas Powerplay missing from Yea property

Victoria Police may call in its own helicopter to help in the search for a $108,000 bull, from a stud between Yea and Glenburn.

Kelly Angus has reported Texas Powerplay P613 is missing from the property and have called in police to investigate.

The $108,000 bull was purchased by a syndicate, including Kelly Angus, at the Texas Angus stud sale at Warialda, northern NSW in July 2020.

Read more: Texas Angus bull sale tops at $108,000, av $14,052

Benalla Detective Senior Sergeant Gary Dean said it was 'still early days yet'.

"Kelly Angus are still looking around the property, making sure the bull hasn't jumped over the fences," Det Snr Sgt Dean said.

"They have had choppers up there, we will probably get our chopper up there to have a look around - it is a large property, 8500 hectares.

"It is a big, solid bit of meat, that one."

He said as a Farm Crime Liaison Officer, he was often called to such incidents.

"Sometimes they just turn up on someone else's property, a bull will go where a bull goes.

"Who is going to stop that big thing? Certainly not a little fence - if they want to go, they will go."

World Wide Sires Australia general manager Geoff Wood said his company was the marketer of Powerplay.

"We don't own the bull, our job is to market, promote and sell semen," Mr Wood said.

"They have obviously tried to look for him, and haven't been able to find him.'

He said he was still hopeful Powerplay would be found.

"He is a bull coming into the peak of his powers, in terms of a stud bull, his calves on the ground look exceptional, so we expect demand to be high this year."

He said WWS had a "good bank of semen' but warned "it's not unlimited

"If the bull's not found we will have to reassess that situation, it's not going to last forever."

Mr Wood said WWS was just 'holding our breath - but obviously when demand outstrips supply price generally goes northward.

"At this point we are not doing too much, except holding his recommended retail price."

There had been 'really good' semen sales from Powerplay.

"With what he is doing, it might only six to 12 months of semen, who knows?"

Det Sen Sgt Dean said information could be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers, local police or at the Yea weaner sale, on Friday, where officers would be staffing an information stand.

Stock & Land contacted Kelly Angus by phone and email but they did not respond.

Crimestoppers: 1800 333 000

