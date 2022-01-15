Farmers get together to check hay results

FARMERS who grow hay near Waroona recently took the morning off to find out how their hay had fared in Waroona Rural Services' second annual competition.

They gathered at the Drakesbrook Hotel with hay competition organiser Dominic Pinzone and Michael Needs, from Waroona Rural Services, to inspect the results from hay tests in December and discover what the judge thought of their hay based on their test results.

As reported in last week's Farm Weekly, the number of competition entries jumped up to 70 this year and while it was a good year for growing plenty of hay, getting onto water logged paddocks to cut and bale it at the optimum time for quality proved difficult in some instances.



Mal Gill attended the event and took these pictures.

Winners are grinners, Eric Walmsley (left) and Marilyn Kielman with her grandson Spencer, 10, represented category one repeat winner Lilyvale Grazing, Meelon, in the Waroona Rural Services annual hay competition. With them are Stuart Kirkham (second left), Coolup, third placed in category two and Rob Hicks, Pinjarra.

Dominic Pinzone (left), Waroona Rural Services, with Billeagh Marcus and Peter Thomas, Waterford stud, Coolup, who placed second in the category one competition for the second year in a row.

Dianne Pizzano accepted second place in category two for her son Devon. She was at the winners announcement with Keith Slater.

Category two repeat winner Neil Bruce (left), Waroona, Spencer Snell, Waroona, Rod Pullin, Ravenswood and Nigel Leach, Coolup.

Steve Lavis and Carolyn Hull, Charles Hull Farms, Waroona.

